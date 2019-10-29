In this comprehensive overview of annual giving programs, you’ll gain an introduction to the basic terminology and concepts of annual giving as well as the various solicitation channels and donor types. Learn how to write a direct mail appeal, craft an impactful email appeal, and develop a script for phone solicitation. You’ll learn how to build a leadership annual giving portfolio and maximize the impact of memberships and events in annual campaigns. You’ll complete the course with the knowledge and skills to build and implement a multi-channel solicitation strategy that achieves the goals of an annual campaign.
This course is part of the Fundraising and Development Specialization
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Science and Practice of Annual Giving
In this module, you will be able to define and describe common annual giving terminology. You will be able to identify the channels for annual giving and define your audience and build strategies based on data. You will be able to examine and analyze the fundamentals of successful direct mail and email programs and write impactful solicitations. You will be able to identify the fundamentals of telephone outreach and solicitation and develop scripts and ask ladders. You will be able to examine pledge fulfillment strategies and how to use them.
Leadership Annual Giving
In this module, you will be able to develop a portfolio of annual giving donors. You'll be able to discuss ideas and best practices for securing a face-to-face donor visit. You will be able to demonstrate how to successfully qualify and solicit a high-value annual donor. You will be able to apply strategies to build relationships with donors to help them achieve their philanthropic goals.
Memberships and Events
In this module, you will be able to compare the fundraising techniques of dues-based membership organizations. You will be able to examine the keys to successful fundraising events, and you will be able to create a plan to engage members and donors throughout the year.
Bringing it All Together - The Multi-Channel Approach
In this module, you will be able to examine the fundamentals of a multi-channel approach to fundraising. You will be able to develop a multi-channel strategy and you will be able to consider the feedback you have received throughout the course and put together a final portfolio piece.
Reviews
About the Fundraising and Development Specialization
Charitable giving is rebounding as the economy improves. Yet there is a shortage of qualified fundraising professionals to help organizations connect their needs with potential donors. Through four courses, you will gain the knowledge and skills to begin or advance your career in the high demand field of fundraising and development. This Specialization is designed to meet the rising demand for trained fundraising professionals.
