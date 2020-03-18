In Course 3 of this Specialization you will first of all learn about Social Impact Assessment. Hence you will be able to develop a method to evaluate the social mission that you achieve while implementing your business plan. Next you will outline an appropriate communication strategy for your social enterprise and will demonstrate how to market your products and services to beneficiaries and other customers. Here you will employ an adaptable communication strategy as you move from early adopters to a broader market share.
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Social Impact Assessment
Welcome to the final Course of this Social Entrepreneurship Specialization. In this session you will be introduced to the topic of measuring the social impact of a venture. You are asked to apply your knowledge to the case of Specialisterne and frame your business plan by writing the executive summary.
Measuring Social Impact
Welcome to Module 2. In this week we will delve deeper into social impact assessment. We encourage you to explore your possibilities as you grow and try to find indicators for your activities. It is crucial to understand and document how societal value is created. Most startups do not yet have any actual impact that can be measured, therefore, it is important to spell out your “theory of change” as clearly as possible and to back it up with data if possible. Relevant data would substantially strengthen your position in terms of investors, stakeholders as well as your communication and marketing strategy.
How Social Enterprises Communicate
Welcome to Module 3! In this week we will talk about how social enterprises communicate about their products and their impact. The case about CaféDirect will be presented and you will be encouraged to think about your own communication strategy. Finally we will kick-off the topic about growth and replication.
Growth and Replication of Social Enterprises
Welcome! In week 4 we will talk about how social enterprises can replicate their social innovations. We will focus on the case of Specialisterne, which demonstrates that also mixed approaches can be valuable and we will also listen to best-practice examples of India and the U.S. Finally you will be asked to give advice about the the Mobility CarSharing case.
About the Social Entrepreneurship Specialization
In this specialization you will learn how to create societal impact through Social Entrepreneurship. Social Entrepreneurship describes the discovery and sustainable exploitation of opportunities to create social change. We will introduce you to examples of Social Entrepreneurship and guide you through the process of establishing a venture to address a social or environment problem. You will form of team and study a problematic issue to learn more about the source of the problem. We will equip you with frameworks identifying opportunities, support your team, and outlining your idea. You will develop your idea and iterate on your business model throughout the Specialization, and conclude with completing a business plan.
