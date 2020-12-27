Do you have an idea that could help solve a societal problem? Are you wondering if starting a social enterprise is the best way to go forward? You are thinking about becoming a social entrepreneur!
Becoming a Social Entrepreneur: Getting StartedUniversity of Michigan
University of Michigan
Introduction
Welcome to the course! You'll receive an introduction to the course structure and tools you'll use throughout each week. You'll meet the social entrepreneurs who will be sharing their stories in this course, and begin to think about what it means to be a social entrepeneur.
Immersion
In this week, you'll learn more about immersion and what it takes to be fully integrated into a problem and its context before you can begin to solve it. You'll also work on your own immersion plan.
Ideas
In this week, you'll take a critical look at your own ideas and the ideas of others. What makes a good idea, and why is it worth pursuing?
Be Ready for the Challenge
This week, you'll reflect on the idea of 'necessity' and dive more deeply into your own ecosystem mapping. You'll also spend time hearing from the social entrepreneurs on their own personal challenges.
