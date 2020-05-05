About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Asset
  • Income
  • Project
  • Social Entrepreneurship
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the Course

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Definition of Social Entrepreneurship

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 94 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Who is a Social Entrepreneur

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

How to Identify an Opportunity

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IDENTIFYING SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

About the Social Entrepreneurship Specialization

Social Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

