This Course will clarify the definition and meaning of Social Entrepreneurship and will focus on the need to learn about the source and root of a social problem. You will be introduced to different perspectives about Social Entrepreneurship and you will learn about complementary and opportunistic assets which will help you to detect an opportunity and develop an idea of how to create a business for social change.
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
Introduction to the Course
Welcome to the first Module of Course 1! In this first Module you will receive an administrative introduction to the general structure of the Specialization and learn how you can manage the courses successfully. Content-wise we will, first, address the definition and meaning of Social Entrepreneurship. Second we will focus on the need to learn about the source and root of a social problem and highlight the importance to deal with this prior to thinking about solutions.
Definition of Social Entrepreneurship
Welcome to Week 2. The second Module will introduce you to different perspectives about Social Entrepreneurship. You will be asked to initiate your team formation process and select a problem topic that you want to address with your social venture in the future.
Who is a Social Entrepreneur
With Module 3 you have reached halftime of Course 1. Congratulations! This Module will answer the question what it takes people to become Entrepreneurs. In addition you will be introduced to the concept of a Community Enterprise. Your personal challenge will be to define your future role within your project team and to think about how to find opportunities to address social problems.
How to Identify an Opportunity
In Module 4 you will be introduced to opportunity identification. You will learn how to recognize complementary and antagonistic assets and turn them into opportunities. You will also be confronted with failures that other ventures experienced in order to prepare yourself for potential challenges for your own establishing your own social venture. By the end of the Module you will be encouraged to start thinking about possible income models.
Thank you for this easy-to-follow and extremely interactive course, professor Hockerts.
Working in groups with people all over the world is hard but well worth it. Learnt so much about social issues and new ways of working
Engaging! Practical information and inspiring speakers motivate me to learn more about this dynamic industry for social justice.
The course is very self paced and enriching .The professors have made it very simple and relatable for us students.
In this specialization you will learn how to create societal impact through Social Entrepreneurship. Social Entrepreneurship describes the discovery and sustainable exploitation of opportunities to create social change. We will introduce you to examples of Social Entrepreneurship and guide you through the process of establishing a venture to address a social or environment problem. You will form of team and study a problematic issue to learn more about the source of the problem. We will equip you with frameworks identifying opportunities, support your team, and outlining your idea. You will develop your idea and iterate on your business model throughout the Specialization, and conclude with completing a business plan.
