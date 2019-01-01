Since September 2005 Kai Hockerts has been a Professor at Copenhagen Business School (CBS) where he is affiliated with the Center for Corporate Social Responsibility. Kai holds a Ph.D. in Management from the University of St. Gallen (CH). Before joining CBS Kai was Adjunct Professor at INSEAD (F). Kai Hockerts primary research focus is on social entrepreneurship, corporate sustainability strategy and environmental entrepreneurship research, with a minor interest in socially responsible investing. His research has been published in the Journal of Business Venturing, International Review of Entrepreneurship, Journal of Business Ethics, and Business Strategy and the Environment.
Kai Hockerts have given numerous talks to academic audiences and practitioners on a broad variety of topics linked to corporate sustainability, environmental management, philanthropy and social responsibility.