Profile

Kai Hockerts

Bio

Since September 2005 Kai Hockerts has been a Professor at Copenhagen Business School (CBS) where he is affiliated with the Center for Corporate Social Responsibility. Kai holds a Ph.D. in Management from the University of St. Gallen (CH). Before joining CBS Kai was Adjunct Professor at INSEAD (F). Kai Hockerts primary research focus is on social entrepreneurship, corporate sustainability strategy and environmental entrepreneurship research, with a minor interest in socially responsible investing. His research has been published in the Journal of Business Venturing, International Review of Entrepreneurship, Journal of Business Ethics, and Business Strategy and the Environment. Kai Hockerts have given numerous talks to academic audiences and practitioners on a broad variety of topics linked to corporate sustainability, environmental management, philanthropy and social responsibility.

Courses

Social Business Model and Planning for Social Innovation

Identifying Social Entrepreneurship Opportunities

Unleashing the Impact of your Social Enterprise

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder