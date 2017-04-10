About this Course

2,801 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Social Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Social Entrepreneurship Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Copenhagen Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction of the Business Model Canvas

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Applying the Business Model Canvas

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Purpose of a Business Plan

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Selecting an Organizational Form

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOCIAL BUSINESS MODEL AND PLANNING FOR SOCIAL INNOVATION

View all reviews

About the Social Entrepreneurship Specialization

Social Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder