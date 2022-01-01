- Income
Social Entrepreneurship Specialization
Become a Social Entrepreneur. Turn social problems into opportunities and establish a viable social enterprise to initiate change.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Entrepreneurship is not about a single genius doing magic, but about a group of people who combine forces, take action and initiate change. Throughout the 3 courses learners will be encouraged to work in teams and form a social venture. They are asked to reach out to people who share similar thoughts and concerns about a particular topic to eventually form a team. This team will focus on a very specific issue and do research to examine the source of the problem. Results will be used to identify an opportunity to address this problem. Gradually a business model will be developed. Learners will choose an organizational form, devise an appropriate financial structure and start to create a business plan. Measuring social impact and selecting the right strategy to scale will define success. Whether a team sticks to the very same members and project throughout all 3 courses will depend on the individual learners. Changing topics or switching teams is possible anytime.
No prior experience required.
Identifying Social Entrepreneurship Opportunities
This Course will clarify the definition and meaning of Social Entrepreneurship and will focus on the need to learn about the source and root of a social problem. You will be introduced to different perspectives about Social Entrepreneurship and you will learn about complementary and opportunistic assets which will help you to detect an opportunity and develop an idea of how to create a business for social change.
Social Business Model and Planning for Social Innovation
In this course we will take the social business opportunity that you have identified in the first course to a higher level. Specifically, you will develop a business model using the Business Model Canvas. Gradually you will also start writing your business plan. Moreover, you will be able to assess different organizational forms and select the one that is appropriate for your developed business model. By the end of the course you will be able to compare different social impact investment methods and choose the right funding strategy for your social venture.
Unleashing the Impact of your Social Enterprise
In Course 3 of this Specialization you will first of all learn about Social Impact Assessment. Hence you will be able to develop a method to evaluate the social mission that you achieve while implementing your business plan. Next you will outline an appropriate communication strategy for your social enterprise and will demonstrate how to market your products and services to beneficiaries and other customers. Here you will employ an adaptable communication strategy as you move from early adopters to a broader market share.
Copenhagen Business School
Centrally located in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen Business School (CBS) is one of the largest business schools in Europe with close to 23,000 students. CBS offers world-class research-based degree programs at undergraduate, graduate, and PhD levels as well as executive and other post experience programs.
