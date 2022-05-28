About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business Specialization
Beginner Level

Interest in Social Entrepreneurship

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Economics
  • Social Business
  • Business Strategy
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Business Modelling
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business Specialization
Beginner Level

Interest in Social Entrepreneurship

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Introduction to Social Business

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Building a Social Business: The first step

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Peer Graded Assignment: The first step

1 hour to complete
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Building a Social Business: Making it effective

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business Specialization

Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder