Mr. Suresh K Krishna, is the co-founder & CEO of Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru and co-founder & partner of Yunus Social Business India Initiatives. Prior to this he was at the helm of affairs at CreditAccess Grameen (erst. Grameen Koota) since its inception in 1999 as Managing Director till July 2015 and non-executive director till July 2017. CreditAccess Grameen is India's second largest NBFC-MFI with a portfolio size of more than $1.2 billion. He has also been instrumental in developing the microfinance ecosystem in India by means of his various initiatives. Suresh has a background in teaching and has led and worked with social businesses for more than 25 years. He has studied international microfinance models and strategies from several reputed establishments including Grameen Bank, Bankakademie, Germany and Harvard Business School, USA. Suresh is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru (India).