Profile

Suresh K. Krishna

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

    Bio

    Mr. Suresh K Krishna, is the co-founder & CEO of Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru and co-founder & partner of Yunus Social Business India Initiatives. Prior to this he was at the helm of affairs at CreditAccess Grameen (erst. Grameen Koota) since its inception in 1999 as Managing Director till July 2015 and non-executive director till July 2017. CreditAccess Grameen is India's second largest NBFC-MFI with a portfolio size of more than $1.2 billion. He has also been instrumental in developing the microfinance ecosystem in India by means of his various initiatives. Suresh has a background in teaching and has led and worked with social businesses for more than 25 years. He has studied international microfinance models and strategies from several reputed establishments including Grameen Bank, Bankakademie, Germany and Harvard Business School, USA. Suresh is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru (India).

    Courses

    Value and Business Decision Making

    Financial Markets and Instruments

    Risk, Return and Valuation

    Creating a Social Business

    Value and Individual Decision Making

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder