About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business Specialization
Beginner Level

High school degree

Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to value projects and companies

Instructors

Offered by

Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: The Need for, and the Value of, Social Business and the Complexity and the Challenges of Creating Them

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Overview of Specialization & Course

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Risk, Return and Valuation

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 137 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Diversification and CAPM

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 126 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business Specialization

Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business

