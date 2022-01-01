- Social Entrepreneurship
- Economics
- strategy
- Finance
- Business Modelling
- Social Business
- Business Strategy
- Entrepreneurship
- Value Proposition
- Financial Acumen
- Decision-Making
- business acumen
Strategy and Finance for the lifecycle of a Social Business Specialization
Launch Your Career in Social Entrepreneurship. Learn Strategy and Finance to Help you Launch and Lead an effective Social Business
Offered By
What you will learn
How to make saving and investment decisions through typical financial instruments
How to make business decisions based on frameworks and modern tools
How to price and invest in bonds and stocks
How to value projects and companies
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the first course, learners will create a Social Business Model Canvas after working on various tools. They will also have an opportunity to give and receive feedback from their peers in order to make an effective business plan.
The next four courses of the specialization requires learner to do complex exercises and modelling in order to internalize the content.
No preferred background, but a sense of curiosity and attitude
No preferred background, but a sense of curiosity and attitude
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Creating a Social Business
This course is primarily aimed at learners interested in knowing about and running a social business. An ideal learner could be a student, social entrepreneur, social intrapreneur, or a corporate professional interested in social business.
Value and Individual Decision Making
This course is part of a Specialization titled “Strategy and Finance for a Lifecycle of a Social Business”. It is an introduction to time value of money and will help the learner understand the basics of finance with the ultimate goal of valuing a company from a societal lens.
Value and Business Decision Making
This course is part of a Specialization titled “Strategy and Finance for a Lifecycle of a Social Business”. It is an introduction to time value of money and will help the learner understand the basics of finance with the ultimate goal of valuing a company from a societal lens.
Financial Markets and Instruments
This course is part of a Specialization titled “Strategy and Finance for a Lifecycle of a Social Business”. The beauty of a modern decision-making framework is that it can be used to understand value creation at any level – the individual or business or societal. The applications however become increasingly complex as your lens expands from the individual to the corporate/nonprofit to the global society.
Offered by
Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru
Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru, established in 2016, is an Indian affiliate of Yunus Social Business (YSB), which is a venture fund co-founded by Professor Muhammad Yunus (Nobel Peace Laureate 2006). At YSB, we believe in harnessing the power of social business to achieve a world of three zeroes - Zero Poverty, Zero Unemployment, and Zero net carbon emissions
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.