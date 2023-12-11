Yale University
Creating Change through Social Entrepreneurship

Taught in English

Teresa Chahine

Instructor: Teresa Chahine

Beginner level
No prior experience required
16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 11 modules in this course

Breeze through these short introductory videos to get a flavor of the course and determine if this course is right for you.

What's included

4 videos2 readings

Your journey really starts here! This is the first stage in becoming a changemaker - understanding and researching your challenge.

What's included

8 videos2 readings1 quiz

The most important part of your entrepreneurial journey is to understand (and engage with) the people who are most affected by your challenge. This module will equip you with the knowledge and skills to create meaningful community connections.

What's included

7 videos1 reading1 quiz

This module focuses on creating innovative solutions to social challenges through the process of user-driven design. This approach facilitates the development of your solution by mobilizing existing resources in a new way.

What's included

7 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, you’ll figure out how people will interact with your offering. To do so, you need to talk to as many people as possible! First, you'll work on articulating your mission, vision, and values. Then, you’ll ask for informational interviews and talk to customers, others who have tried similar ideas, and anyone else who will talk to you and help connect you to others. The goal is to understand how your customers will interact with your solution.

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will specify what success looks like, and how you will measure it.

What's included

7 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, you will address the financial viability of your solution, based on revenue and distribution models that are commonly adopted by social enterprises.

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, you will review the financing approaches associated with social entrepreneurship. Hopefully, you will determine which one(s) could be right for you!

What's included

7 videos1 reading1 quiz

This week, you will learn how to organize and structure the resources required for institutionalizing your endeavor.

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz

This module is about effectively communicating with stakeholders. Pitches and Business Plans are essential communication tools, but they’re not the only ones. You are encouraged to draft and comprehensive communications plan that specifies what to convey to whom and why, when, and how.

What's included

7 videos1 reading1 quiz

In this module, you will learn different ways to reach beyond your solution. While you are contributing to the improvement of your social challenge, there’s a limit to what you can achieve on your own. To broaden the impact of your solution, you need to build partnerships with other entities that share your goal. This is the last module of the course, but your journey is just beginning!

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz

