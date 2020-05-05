About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Sustainability
  • Innovation
  • Social Entrepreneurship
  • Entrepreneurship
Instructors

Offered by

University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

What's our problem?

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

What do we have to work with?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Getting out of your comfort zone

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Innovating by design

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

