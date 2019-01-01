Profile

Marlon Parker

Founder

Marlon Parker is an Entrepreneur and advocate for using Technology for Social Good. His passion for community development has influenced his work and led to being the founder of the Reconstructed Living Lab (RLabs) a global movement currently having activities in 22 countries. RLabs have impacted more than 7.5 Million people since its inception. He has been listed as one of the 100 World Class South Africans in 2013 and 2014, an alumni of President Obama’s Young African Leaders initiative and honorary faculty member of the International School of Digital Transformation. During 2014 he was also selected as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and Ashoka Fellow.

Becoming a changemaker: Introduction to Social Innovation

