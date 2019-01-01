Dr François Bonnici is physician, professor and social change practitioner with over two decades of experience working across multiple countries, systems and sectors. Deeply rooted in context and frontline work in his formative years, he has worked extensively with, civil society, foundations, public sector, multilateral actors and the private sector in progressive and catalytic partnerships that seek to advance the work of front line agents, and understand the organizational practices of “systems work” towards more transformative social change. Since 2019, he serves as the Director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a leading international foundation dedicated to advancing the most impactful models to social change for over two decades. François was the Founding Director of the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the University of Cape Town from 2011-2018, in partnership with the Bertha Foundation, establishing a globally recognized academic centre for knowledge, capacity and action advancing the discourse and systemic impact of social innovation in Africa. Since leaving medical school at UCT as the Gold Medal graduate, he did his Masters in Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and read for a MBA at the University of Oxford, again graduating top of his class, co-chairing the Oxford Business Network in Social Entrepreneurship. He has had a career spanning over 20 years working in clinical medicine, humanitarian & development programmes, public private partnerships and innovative social change projects with civil society, foundations, governments, multilaterals, business and social investors. He has been recognised as a Rhodes Scholar; Global Leadership Fellow of the World Economic Forum; Archbishop Tutu African Leadership Fellow and was awarded the inaugural Social Innovation Leadership Award at the African Leadership Awards in 2015. He served as an Associate Fellow of the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Oxford and Visiting Faculty at the Geneva Graduate Institute (2018), and remains an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town.