Profile

Warren Nilsson

Associate Professor

Bio

Warren is currently an Associate Professor focusing on Social Innovation at the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town. He holds a Ph.D. in Management from McGill University where he studied under Henry Mintzberg. His research focuses on the organizational dimensions of deep institutional transformation with a particular emphasis on institutional shifts related to social and environmental sustainability. He has collaborated with social purpose organizations of various kinds to explore the relationship between unusually engaging organizational practices and broader patterns of social change. He has received multiple awards for teaching and has taught close to 40 courses at the undergraduate, graduate, and executive levels in subjects ranging from organizational strategy and development to social innovation and sustainability. Warren has worked with very diverse, international groups of students. He has significant professional experience in community development and a passion for connecting my academic research to practitioner-driven social initiatives. In the second half of 2010 and the first half of 2011 he pursued his research in residence at Kufunda Learning Village, a grassroots sustainability project in Zimbabwe, and then extending that research stream by visiting various social change organizations in India.

Courses

Becoming a changemaker: Introduction to Social Innovation

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder