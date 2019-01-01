Warren is currently an Associate Professor focusing on Social Innovation at the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town. He holds a Ph.D. in Management from McGill University where he studied under Henry Mintzberg. His research focuses on the organizational dimensions of deep institutional transformation with a particular emphasis on institutional shifts related to social and environmental sustainability. He has collaborated with social purpose organizations of various kinds to explore the relationship between unusually engaging organizational practices and broader patterns of social change. He has received multiple awards for teaching and has taught close to 40 courses at the undergraduate, graduate, and executive levels in subjects ranging from organizational strategy and development to social innovation and sustainability. Warren has worked with very diverse, international groups of students. He has significant professional experience in community development and a passion for connecting my academic research to practitioner-driven social initiatives. In the second half of 2010 and the first half of 2011 he pursued his research in residence at Kufunda Learning Village, a grassroots sustainability project in Zimbabwe, and then extending that research stream by visiting various social change organizations in India.