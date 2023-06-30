Become a changemaker, build a career with purpose and impact

This course is designed to help anyone who wants to make a positive impact on society, but doesn't know how. Whatever your age, academic background or professional context, it will help you find the path that is right for you to make a difference. You will learn how to move from desire to idea, and from idea to action.
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to the MOOC! In this introduction, you will find all the information on how the MOOC works.
6 readings
In this module, you will understand why becoming a changemaker is important and urgent now. You will also discover how your professional life is a powerful lever for system change and the different types of changemakers.
9 readings
In this module, you will discover in which world the changemaker navigates? What are the challenges she/he has to face?
6 readings1 quiz
This module is divided into 8 steps. For each of these steps, Matthieu and Romain will explain the method to be applied, then Camila and Hubert will tell you about their own path, and then an exercise will allow you to apply what they have presented to you.
19 readings
It's time to take action! As you have seen in the first modules, there are 3 paths available to you. You can choose the module "social entrepreneur: launch your social entreprise" or the module "Impact employee: find your dream job" or "Corporate changemaker: transform your organization from the inside". Of course, if you want to follow more than one track that is also possible !
1 video42 readings4 quizzes
