Become a changemaker, build a career with purpose and impact
Become a changemaker, build a career with purpose and impact

Bénédicte Faivre-Tavignot
Joséphine Bouchez

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to the MOOC! In this introduction, you will find all the information on how the MOOC works.

In this module, you will understand why becoming a changemaker is important and urgent now. You will also discover how your professional life is a powerful lever for system change and the different types of changemakers.

In this module, you will discover in which world the changemaker navigates? What are the challenges she/he has to face?

This module is divided into 8 steps. For each of these steps, Matthieu and Romain will explain the method to be applied, then Camila and Hubert will tell you about their own path, and then an exercise will allow you to apply what they have presented to you.

It's time to take action! As you have seen in the first modules, there are 3 paths available to you. You can choose the module "social entrepreneur: launch your social entreprise" or the module "Impact employee: find your dream job" or "Corporate changemaker: transform your organization from the inside". Of course, if you want to follow more than one track that is also possible !

Bénédicte Faivre-Tavignot
HEC Paris
Joséphine Bouchez
HEC Paris
HEC Paris
Ticket for Change

