What you will learn

  • The difference between a job, a career, and a calling, and how to design a professional life that is meaningful and fulfilling.

  • How to use your strengths, values, skills, and beliefs as a guide to explore new career directions and decide which path to pursue next.

  • Authentic job search strategies that help you make important professional connections and find your next opportunity.

Skills you will gain

  • Career Development
  • Life Design
  • Personal Wellbeing
  • Positive Psychology & Mindfulness
  • Career Transitioning
University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

⚙️Welcome to the Career Design Lab

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 87 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

⚙️⚙️ Using Coherence as your Career Guide

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

⚙️⚙️⚙️ Defining Your Next Career Move(s)

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

⚙️⚙️⚙️⚙️ Strategies for Getting a Job

6 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 95 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes

