Remy Franklin is a coach and educator who helps people step back from the day-to-day bustle and orient their life around what really matters. In addition to working with clients 1-1 and in groups and workshops, Remy teaches Life Design to college and graduate students at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Remy studied Music and Environmental Studies at Dartmouth College and has a masters in Human Geography from the University of Arizona. He is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coach Federation and a mentor coach with the Academy for Coaching Excellence.

Courses

The Career Design Lab: Change your Job, Change your Life

