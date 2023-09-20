Are you ready to enhance your life? Are you craving more fulfillment and less stress? Is it possibly time to make a career change? Before aimlessly and impulsively diving into changes in your life, it’s a smart move to take the time to learn what the science and other experts have revealed truly leads to fulfilling lives and careers.
Thriving 101: Designing a Fulfilling Life & Career
Define what it means to be flourishing in life and describe the benefits of doing so
Identify the components that affect your happiness set-point and participate in exercises to enhance your happiness set-point
Name the 5 elements of thriving and which element has the greatest impact on the rest
Pinpoint the key aspects of career alignment and assess your own interests, strengths, and values
In this module, we'll provide an overview of the course. We'll define what is means to be thriving and why your ability to thrive impacts many aspects of your own life and that of others. Finally, we'll have you take an assessment to gauge your current state of overall well-being.
4 videos5 readings4 discussion prompts
Welcome to a week focused on understanding and raising your "Happiness Set-Point." You'll explore the concept, delve into the factors that influence it, and apply insights from different models of wellbeing to enhance happiness. You'll discover how the hedonic treadmill influences your quest for happiness and learn to build new habits that contribute to a happier life. Throughout the week, you'll have many opportunities for reflection and discussion with your peers.
3 videos10 readings1 assignment4 discussion prompts
Now that you've reflected on your happiness set-point, you'll turn our attention to the power of thoughts and mental habits. This week, you'll explore the profound impact of gratitude, forgiveness, presence, and optimism on your life, and how neurological functions, such as the reticular activating system, can effect how positively or negatively you experience reality. Throughout the week, you'll been provided exercises to practice and reflect on your mental patterns regarding the past, present, and future.
5 videos21 readings1 assignment5 discussion prompts
This week we'll uncover what research reveals about how thriving individuals wisely invest their time and energy. You'll explore and practice employing the PERMA model to enhance your life and discover the five bucket areas for thriving. Throughout the week, you'll been provided exercises to practice and reflect on intentional time management.
3 videos12 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts
This week is dedicated to career satisfaction and its relationship to your interests, skills, and values. You'll explore what research tells us about discovering a job that really fits you and why it is important to make sure your interests, skills, and values match with your career choices. The lectures and readings will help you understand what we mean by "career alignment" and guide you in figuring out how to use your strengths and values to make smart career decisions. Towards the end of the week, you'll have the opportunity to complete values and strengths assessments to learn more about yourself and how to choose a career that truly suits you.
3 videos18 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts
This week you'll be introduced to design thinking and explore how it can be applied to help you discover a well-aligned career fit. You'll learn about the attitudes or mindsets that help you think creatively and understand other people's feelings and needs. Then, practice the steps of the design thinking process.
3 videos9 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This week you'll dive into the significance of sharing your personal story and explore tactics for making it engaging and concise. You'll discover how storytelling can have a positive impact on your mental health, helping you process emotions and connect with others. You'll also be introduced the "Triangle Approach" to storytelling, which will guide you in crafting a compelling narrative. By the end of the week, you'll have the opportunity to practice telling your story using the "TMAG" method, honing your storytelling skills for effective communication.
3 videos11 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In this final module, we'll review and summarize what we've learned throughout the course and discuss strategic first steps to take to get you moving forward.
3 videos8 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts
