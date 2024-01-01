Jordan Maness, M.Ed. is a Career Advising Specialist and Certified Life Coach with nearly 20 years of experience career coaching and lecturing. His goal is to inspire individuals to find fulfillment and inner peace through living with passion and purpose. After graduating with honors from the University of Colorado, Maness embarked on a career journey following a series of passions. He spent time as a sportscaster, a consultant, an entrepreneur, and a sketch-comedy performer. But with an unlimited thirst for self-development and seeking more fulfillment, he returned to school obtaining a Master’s in Counseling from the School of Education at UCLA. He also became a Certified Life Coach through the Certified Coaching Federation. For a decade and a half, he worked as a career counselor at the UCLA Career Center as well as teaching career and life-planning courses at Mount Saint Mary’s University, Santa Monica College, and UCLA. He now serves as the Career Advising Specialist for the Division of Continuing Education at CU Boulder. He is also a Certified Revelation Breathwork Facilitator and certified in the MBTI personality assessment. Maness has published a workbook entitled, “Select An Ideal Life (SAIL): Your 59-minute Guide to Enjoying the Journey of Life.” He is married and the proud father of two sons. When he isn’t writing, lecturing, or life-coaching, you’ll find him spending time with his family, coaching youth sports, snowboarding, practicing yoga, or strumming his guitar.