According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the current economy, Americans shift jobs every 4-5 years, which translates into 8-10 job transitions, including several career changes, over one’s life time. With competition for jobs on the rise, a person’s continuing employability and career success are increasingly defined by his or her mastery of individual career development and the ability to effectively "manage oneself" (P. Drucker).
Dr. John M. Beckem IIAssociate Professor of Finance and Management Studies
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Getting Started
To achieve a competitive edge on the job market, one needs to stand out by creating, managing, and communicating a strong career brand. The introductory module takes you through all stages of career brand building providing a bird's-eye view of the specialization. By completing Week 1, you'll be able to identify critical factors for career success in today's economy and recognize that building a strong career brand requires a combination of superior marketable skills and a powerful personal image. You will begin developing a personalized self-management information system and set up your Career Development Lab.Your instructors for this week are Amy Giaculli and Val Chukhlomin.
Understanding careers and career skills
Managing and branding your career to align with a dynamic employment landscape, and with your personal interests, values, and goals requires ongoing skill development. In Week 2, you will learn how to develop a skill-based view of yourself, with particular attention to transferable skills. Using a competency framework, you will examine your knowledge, skills, abilities, and attitudes as they relate to your career self-management.
Crafting career self-strategy
By completing Week 3, you will be able to apply the tools of career self-management such as mapping your skill base in the Volatile Uncertain Complex Ambiguous (VUCA) environment. You will be able to implement self-discovery skills and better define your career goals and Future work self! You instructor for this week is Kymn Rutigliano, CDL Workouts facilitators are Amy Giaculli and Val Chukhlomin.
How to be competitive on the job market
In Week 4, you will analyze the competitive job market environment and job descriptions. You will also assess your mastery of critical tasks and your competency performance level. In addition, we will introduce SWOT and the Dashboard, which are two metrics that you can apply to gain a competitive advantage for your next job.
A must for anyone in the work force or about to enter!!!!
If your looking to revitalize or advance your career, this course will help you become a self- directed learner and seek out opportunities to enhance your portfolio.
Very effective course and helpful to work on career development and Self-Management
It is said that common is very uncommon . This course teaches the career development is a very simple and methodological way. This is very effective and practical. Beauty in the simplicity.
About the Career Brand Management Specialization
In the business world, smart organizations use branding and strategic management techniques to differentiate themselves from their competition and to achieve a competitive advantage. In this Specialization, you will learn how to use proven brand management methods and tools for individual career development in competitive job environments. You will gain knowledge and analytical skills for career self-management and learn techniques for career brand building. You will create a robust self-management information system that will help you self-organize and increase your human capital by building high demand employability skills. During each week of the Specialization, you will be practicing various career branding techniques in your custom-built, individual Career Development Lab. The final Capstone Project is designed as a training facility where you will create your evidence-based portfolios, professional development plans, personal self-marketing and branding strategies, presentations, and public profiles.
