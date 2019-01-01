Valeri Chukhlomin is Professor of Marketing and International Business in the School of Business at the State University of New York’s Empire State College in Saratoga Springs, NY. He teaches capstone courses in marketing and business strategy for undergraduate and graduate students at SUNY ESC. His research interests and areas of expertise include international marketing of education, international partnerships, virtual learning environments, online learning, career self-management skills, and global competencies. Prior to joining SUNY, he worked in Australia and Russia where he held various positions including Dean of International Business School and Vice-President for International and Commercial Affairs at Omsk State University.