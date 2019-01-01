Profile

Dr. Valeri Chukhlomin

Professor

Bio

Valeri Chukhlomin is Professor of Marketing and International Business in the School of Business at the State University of New York’s Empire State College in Saratoga Springs, NY. He teaches capstone courses in marketing and business strategy for undergraduate and graduate students at SUNY ESC. His research interests and areas of expertise include international marketing of education, international partnerships, virtual learning environments, online learning, career self-management skills, and global competencies. Prior to joining SUNY, he worked in Australia and Russia where he held various positions including Dean of International Business School and Vice-President for International and Commercial Affairs at Omsk State University.

Courses

Mastering Remote Work and Online Study in U.S. in the post-COVID Era

Strategic Self-Marketing and Personal Branding

Strategic Career Self-Management

How to Get Skilled: Introduction to Individual Skills Management (Project-Centered Course)

تطوير تميزك المهني والتدريب الذاتي

Career Brand Development and Self-Coaching

Career Total Fitness Annual Retreat

