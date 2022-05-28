About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Interest in virtual (online) study and/or remote work in the U.S. Basic proficiency in English for academic purposes.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Pinpoint and examine common challenges for non-U.S. students and foreign-born professionals in American virtual learning and work environments

  • Enhance your cultural knowledge and your ability to thrive in U.S. virtual learning and work environments

  • Get an inside look at how U.S. universities and companies organize work and study, communicate ideas, and execute projects in online environments

  • Develop skills that will allow you to seamlessly navigate American learning environments and succeed in remote work in the U.S.

Skills you will gain

  • Cross-Cultural Communication
  • American higher education
  • Online Learning
  • Academic Skills
  • Remote work
Instructors

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

International learners in U.S. online education

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 117 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Overcoming barriers of technology, language, and culture

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Navigating the U.S. academic system

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 36 min), 16 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Navigating U.S. professional environments

6 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 107 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes

