Are you ready for the new, COVID-forced, online learning paradigm? This competency-based, skill-building course will help non-U.S. students, first-generation immigrants, and foreign-born professionals better understand and master American online learning, as well as other U.S. virtual environments, for college and career success. In the post-COVID era, the course can also be very instrumental in assisting U.S.-based institutions in organizing remote learning activities for their current or prospective international students.
Mastering Remote Work and Online Study in U.S. in the post-COVID EraThe State University of New York
About this Course
Interest in virtual (online) study and/or remote work in the U.S. Basic proficiency in English for academic purposes.
What you will learn
Pinpoint and examine common challenges for non-U.S. students and foreign-born professionals in American virtual learning and work environments
Enhance your cultural knowledge and your ability to thrive in U.S. virtual learning and work environments
Get an inside look at how U.S. universities and companies organize work and study, communicate ideas, and execute projects in online environments
Develop skills that will allow you to seamlessly navigate American learning environments and succeed in remote work in the U.S.
Skills you will gain
- Cross-Cultural Communication
- American higher education
- Online Learning
- Academic Skills
- Remote work
Instructors
Offered by
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
International learners in U.S. online education
In this introductory module, we explain why many international online learners and foreign-born professionals experience problems in American e-learning environments and how they can use a competency-based approach to overcome barriers and become fully proficient for college and career success. Your instructors for this week are Dr. Valeri Chukhlomin, Dr. Dana Gliserman-Kopans, Dr. Michele Forte, and Amy Giaculli. Guest lecturers are Prof. Xenia Coulter and Lorette Pellettiere Calix.
Overcoming barriers of technology, language, and culture
This week covers three lessons to help you address the key barriers of technology, language, and culture. The first lesson on technology will help you become familiar with the general expectations regarding the technological competencies necessary for your success in the U.S. university environment. Our goal is to make you an expert user of technology which will empower you navigate comfortably through your online learning program with ease, no matter the school or program in which you are enrolled. The remaining two lessons are designed to help you understand the critical language and cross-cultural factors that might either hinder or help your success as a student in an American setting. The main objective is to master the language and cultural competencies that are needed to fulfill the required tasks for efficient and effective cross-cultural communication. Your instructor for this week is Dr. Bidhan Chandra, capstone task facilitator - Dr. Michele Forte.
Navigating the U.S. academic system
In this week, you will become familiar with the U.S. academic system, concentrating especially on communications and the culture of online environments. We will look closely at the American online classroom and review necessary skills. Your instructor for this week is Dr. Dana Gliserman-Kopans, capstone task facilitator - Dr. Michele Forte.
Navigating U.S. professional environments
In this week, you will become familiar with the professional contexts of U.S. working environments. We will look closely at employability skills such as self-management, problem solving, creativity, and self-directed learning. We will also examine how ethics, leadership, and teamwork skills may contribute to your success in the U.S. professional context. We will close the week by exploring professional contexts in specific areas. Throughout this week, you will be provided with example scenarios to help you get acquainted with the type of interactions that happen in U.S. environments – both work and learning. Your instructor for this week is Dr. Anant Deshpande, capstone task facilitator - Dr. Michele Forte.
