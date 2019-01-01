Profile

Dr. Bidhan Chandra

Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Bidhan Chandra is an experienced international educator and management consultant. He holds MBA, MA, and PhD degrees from the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB). He has also been a Visiting Professor with the School of Management at the University of Buffalo, where he has taught International Business to Chinese executives in the Motorola University and Renmin University EMBA programs in Beijing and to multinational corporations' executives in UB’s Singapore EMBA program. As a global consultant, he has traveled widely and has trained professionals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Singapore, Taiwan, China, India, and Lebanon.

    Courses

    Mastering Remote Work and Online Study in U.S. in the post-COVID Era

