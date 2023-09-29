Google Cloud Native Fundamentals

Board Infinity
What you'll learn

  • Dive deep into cloud-native architecture, understanding its principles, benefits, and pivotal concepts like microservices and containerization.

  • Master Docker for containerization, learning to build images, manage containers, and harness Docker's networking and storage capabilities.

  • Learn Kubernetes for orchestration, deploying applications on Google Kubernetes Engine, managing pods, services, and ensuring scalable applications.

  • Explore service mesh, focusing on Istio, to implement traffic management, observability, security, and policy enforcement in cloud-native contexts.

There are 2 modules in this course

In this module, you'll start your cloud-native journey by understanding what cloud-native architecture really is. You'll learn about its principles, benefits, and the key concepts that underpin it, such as microservices, containers, and orchestration. This grounding in theory will prepare you for the next part of the module where you will be introduced to Docker, a leading platform for containerization. Here, you will learn the practical skills necessary to build Docker images, manage containers, work with Dockerfiles and Docker Compose, and delve into Docker's networking and storage options. This module provides a balanced mix of theory and practice that lays a solid foundation for your understanding of cloud-native principles and Docker.

11 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The second module builds on your understanding of containers by introducing you to Kubernetes, the go-to orchestration tool used in modern cloud-native environments. You will learn about its core components, deploying applications on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), managing pods, services, and deployments, and how to effectively scale applications and manage workload distribution. But it's not just about orchestration; this module also introduces you to the concept of a service mesh with a focus on Istio. You will learn how to implement traffic management, observability, telemetry, security, and policy enforcement. The module concludes with an exploration of best practices and real-world case studies, where you will learn how to tackle common challenges and understand the practical aspects of implementing a cloud-native architecture. This module ensures you gain hands-on experience and practical knowledge to navigate through cloud-native environments effectively.

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

