Embark on a comprehensive journey into the realm of cloud-native architecture with the Google Cloud Native Fundamentals course. This course is structured meticulously to offer insights into containerization, orchestration, service mesh, and the best methodologies for constructing applications on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Google Cloud Native Fundamentals
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Dive deep into cloud-native architecture, understanding its principles, benefits, and pivotal concepts like microservices and containerization.
Master Docker for containerization, learning to build images, manage containers, and harness Docker's networking and storage capabilities.
Learn Kubernetes for orchestration, deploying applications on Google Kubernetes Engine, managing pods, services, and ensuring scalable applications.
Explore service mesh, focusing on Istio, to implement traffic management, observability, security, and policy enforcement in cloud-native contexts.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
6 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
In this module, you'll start your cloud-native journey by understanding what cloud-native architecture really is. You'll learn about its principles, benefits, and the key concepts that underpin it, such as microservices, containers, and orchestration. This grounding in theory will prepare you for the next part of the module where you will be introduced to Docker, a leading platform for containerization. Here, you will learn the practical skills necessary to build Docker images, manage containers, work with Dockerfiles and Docker Compose, and delve into Docker's networking and storage options. This module provides a balanced mix of theory and practice that lays a solid foundation for your understanding of cloud-native principles and Docker.
What's included
11 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
The second module builds on your understanding of containers by introducing you to Kubernetes, the go-to orchestration tool used in modern cloud-native environments. You will learn about its core components, deploying applications on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), managing pods, services, and deployments, and how to effectively scale applications and manage workload distribution. But it's not just about orchestration; this module also introduces you to the concept of a service mesh with a focus on Istio. You will learn how to implement traffic management, observability, telemetry, security, and policy enforcement. The module concludes with an exploration of best practices and real-world case studies, where you will learn how to tackle common challenges and understand the practical aspects of implementing a cloud-native architecture. This module ensures you gain hands-on experience and practical knowledge to navigate through cloud-native environments effectively.
What's included
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This course delves into cloud-native architecture, containerization, orchestration, service mesh, and best practices for developing on Google Cloud Platform.
Developers, IT professionals aiming to be cloud engineers or architects, tech leaders, and anyone keen on cloud-native concepts.
From cloud-native architecture, Docker containerization, Kubernetes orchestration, to service mesh with Istio, you'll gain holistic cloud-native knowledge.