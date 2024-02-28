Board Infinity
Getting Started with Cloud Foundry
Board Infinity

Getting Started with Cloud Foundry

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain a solid understanding of Cloud Foundry's core concepts and architecture.

  • Learn practical skills for deploying and managing applications on Cloud Foundry.

  • Explore advanced features of Cloud Foundry, including service management and CI/CD processes.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to "Module 1: Introduction to Cloud Foundry." This module provides a comprehensive introduction to Cloud Foundry, a leading cloud platform. You'll learn about its architecture, components, and environment setup. Additionally, you'll gain practical skills in preparing, deploying, and managing applications in the Cloud Foundry ecosystem, laying the foundation for advanced cloud computing expertise.

What's included

9 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Module 2: Working with Cloud Foundry Services dives deeper into the functionalities of Cloud Foundry, focusing on service management and advanced features. It covers the Cloud Foundry Marketplace, service binding, and monitoring strategies. The module also explores continuous integration/deployment, container management, and security best practices, equipping you with the skills to optimize and secure your Cloud Foundry applications.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,658 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

