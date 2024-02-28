"Getting Started with Cloud Foundry" is a comprehensive course designed for beginners and intermediate learners aiming to master Cloud Foundry, a leading cloud platform. Comprising two modules, the course begins with an introduction to Cloud Foundry's basics, including its architecture and application deployment process. The second module advances into Cloud Foundry's services, covering service management, advanced features, and security practices. This course balances theoretical knowledge with practical skills, ensuring a thorough understanding of Cloud Foundry's capabilities and applications in real-world scenarios. Whether you're a developer, IT professional, or cloud enthusiast, this course provides the foundational knowledge and skills needed to excel in the evolving world of cloud computing.
Gain a solid understanding of Cloud Foundry's core concepts and architecture.
Learn practical skills for deploying and managing applications on Cloud Foundry.
Explore advanced features of Cloud Foundry, including service management and CI/CD processes.
February 2024
5 quizzes
Welcome to "Module 1: Introduction to Cloud Foundry." This module provides a comprehensive introduction to Cloud Foundry, a leading cloud platform. You'll learn about its architecture, components, and environment setup. Additionally, you'll gain practical skills in preparing, deploying, and managing applications in the Cloud Foundry ecosystem, laying the foundation for advanced cloud computing expertise.
9 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Module 2: Working with Cloud Foundry Services dives deeper into the functionalities of Cloud Foundry, focusing on service management and advanced features. It covers the Cloud Foundry Marketplace, service binding, and monitoring strategies. The module also explores continuous integration/deployment, container management, and security best practices, equipping you with the skills to optimize and secure your Cloud Foundry applications.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
