In this course, you will engage in developing and strengthening the functional component of your career brand. Acting as “your own Chief Executive Officer” (P. Drucker), you will learn how to use strategic management models and techniques for enhancing your skills portfolio. You will learn how to increase your human capital by developing and documenting high-demand marketable skills. After completing this course, you will be able to:
This course is part of the Career Brand Management Specialization
- Self-Assessment
- Skills Management
- Self-Coaching
- Competence (Human Resources)
- Competitiveness
Dr. John M. Beckem IIAssociate Professor of Finance and Management Studies
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Harnessing the Power of Personal Analytics for Career Branding
Welcome to the course! The introductory module takes you through all stages of developing and strengthening the functional component of your career brand. In this week, you will learn how to use strategic management models and techniques for enhancing your skills portfolio. You will also engage in creating an effective instrument for organizing, directing, and monitoring your skill-building activities (“The Skill-Building Dashboard, or Skill-Builder”).
Understanding Assessment
Research shows that job candidates often overestimate their preparedness for a desired position. Week 2 focuses on evidence-based, data-driven skill assessment methodologies and techniques from the perspective of experts in the field. We will specifically focus on common tools and techniques experts use to evaluate competencies such as rubrics, frameworks, standards, and benchmarks. Your instructor for this week is Michele Forte, CDL facilitators are Amy Giaculli and Val Chukhlomin.
Mastering Self-Assessment
You will learn how to select appropriate assessment tools and apply them for a thorough, accurate, evidence-based and data driven self-assessment of your transferable skills. You will learn how to increase your marketability by getting familiar with the use of these tools and by developing and documenting high-demand skills. Your instructors for this week are Amy Giaculli, Val Chukhlomin, and Kymn Rutigliano.
Putting Self-Coaching to Work
You will create your critical competency profile ("The Self-Assessment Grid for Evaluation, or SAGE") and use it as an effective instrument for an objective, 360 degree self-assessment of your competitive strengths and competency gaps. You will also develop and implement a realistic performance metric for your career development activities ("Your Present Job Market Value"). You will learn how to engage in self-coaching to support active self-development. You instructors for this week is John Beckem, CDL facilitators are Amy Giaculli and Val Chukhlomin.
Best learning! while in Proffesional career such programs are must to enrich brand entity of self and to ace towards next step.
Excellent course - especially the self-coaching tools for career brand development. Thanks for sharing.
The interviews in week 4 is totally worthy to watch
About the Career Brand Management Specialization
In the business world, smart organizations use branding and strategic management techniques to differentiate themselves from their competition and to achieve a competitive advantage. In this Specialization, you will learn how to use proven brand management methods and tools for individual career development in competitive job environments. You will gain knowledge and analytical skills for career self-management and learn techniques for career brand building. You will create a robust self-management information system that will help you self-organize and increase your human capital by building high demand employability skills. During each week of the Specialization, you will be practicing various career branding techniques in your custom-built, individual Career Development Lab. The final Capstone Project is designed as a training facility where you will create your evidence-based portfolios, professional development plans, personal self-marketing and branding strategies, presentations, and public profiles.
