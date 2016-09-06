About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Career Brand Management Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Self-Assessment
  • Skills Management
  • Self-Coaching
  • Competence (Human Resources)
  • Competitiveness
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Harnessing the Power of Personal Analytics for Career Branding

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Understanding Assessment

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Mastering Self-Assessment

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 49 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Putting Self-Coaching to Work

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CAREER BRAND DEVELOPMENT AND SELF-COACHING

About the Career Brand Management Specialization

Career Brand Management

Frequently Asked Questions

