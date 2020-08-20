Chevron Left
Back to Career Brand Development and Self-Coaching

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Career Brand Development and Self-Coaching by The State University of New York

4.5
stars
111 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will engage in developing and strengthening the functional component of your career brand. Acting as “your own Chief Executive Officer” (P. Drucker), you will learn how to use strategic management models and techniques for enhancing your skills portfolio. You will learn how to increase your human capital by developing and documenting high-demand marketable skills. After completing this course, you will be able to: - Implement business strategy and models and tools, such as benchmarking and SWOT analysis, for identifying and analyzing your competitive strengths and addressing competency gaps in a skill-based, competitive job selection context; - Understand evidence-based, data-driven skill assessment methodologies and techniques; - Select appropriate assessment tools and apply them for a thorough, accurate, evidence-based and data driven self-assessment of your transferable skills; - Create your critical competency profile ("The Self-Assessment Grid for Evaluation, or SAGE") and use it as an effective instrument for an objective, 360 degree self-assessment of your competitive strengths and competency gaps; - Create and use an effective instrument for organizing, directing and monitoring your skill-building activities (“The Skill-Building Dashboard, or Skill-Builder”); - Develop an effective tool (“The T-Portfolio”) for gathering and organizing samples of standards, best practices, assessment instruments and techniques in your chosen field; - Effectively organize your self-management information system to systematically collect and analyze job-related data, evaluate and assess required competencies and skills, develop and implement plans for self-improvement, and monitor your progress; - Develop and implement a realistic performance metric for your career development activities ("Your Present Job Market Value"); - Engage in self-coaching to support active self-development....

Top reviews

SS

Aug 19, 2020

Best learning! while in Proffesional career such programs are must to enrich brand entity of self and to ace towards next step.

NB

Nov 2, 2019

Excellent course - especially the self-coaching tools for career brand development. Thanks for sharing.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 26 Reviews for Career Brand Development and Self-Coaching

By Shreyas V S

Aug 20, 2020

Best learning! while in Proffesional career such programs are must to enrich brand entity of self and to ace towards next step.

By Neil B

Nov 3, 2019

Excellent course - especially the self-coaching tools for career brand development. Thanks for sharing.

By Mr. A A

Mar 2, 2022

I have met a superior knowledge here. E ven though a classroom teacher of forty-eight years standing, I have seen nothing like this. In fact, even after this corse of mine, I still have a lot of digging to do. I thank all the brains behind the course content. I also wish to record my great indebtedness to the tutors who diligently and lovingly impart the knowledge. It's no wonder America is Great as it is built on solid foundation. This is exactly what I have in mind when I was contemplating establishing a unique private school in my land here. Nevertheless, I appreciate all I have received from you. Now I know that applying for a job is serious business. You have taught me so Thank you immensely.

By Alejandra B P

Mar 27, 2019

It's an awesome course and has many tools for self assessment.

By AIKATERINI D

Aug 10, 2017

Really nice course! Anyone can benefit from it!

By Derrick A

Sep 7, 2016

Very easy to digest and very informative

By Malalarisoa R R

Sep 7, 2020

Learning about branding my caree

By S. A R K

Sep 2, 2020

Opened Vistas of Introspection

By Francisco J G M

Sep 25, 2017

A great and useful Course !!!

By Reinaldo A

Jul 10, 2016

Very useful and concise.

By Kimyon Z

May 13, 2017

Excellent course on

By Sagi S

Sep 8, 2018

Very applicable.

By JANET U E

Sep 28, 2020

Amazing Course

By Jignesh J

Aug 20, 2020

Very Useful

By Marlon C

Oct 31, 2021

Very good!

By Muhammad Z H

Apr 23, 2020

Excellent

By S M S A

Sep 26, 2020

GOOD

By Mona A A

Sep 9, 2020

good

By Bhavesh L

Aug 26, 2020

V

By Tina M

Apr 23, 2016

Great Course delivering practicable ideas, Tools and Tipps!

By Anders L

Sep 6, 2016

The interviews in week 4 is totally worthy to watch

By Stefan M

Mar 23, 2022

OK as a starting point to initate self reflection and to be reminded of some "mechanics" of the American job market. I am not so sure it fits European and more modern company culture. Some of the presented tools and assignments are helpful.

By JUNYOUNGYOO

Feb 3, 2019

Contents was normal and peer review is weak. Hope my assignments are all reviewed since I have passed all quiz.

By Gleice M

Jul 3, 2019

So much repetitive

By Narayan M

Jul 8, 2017

.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder