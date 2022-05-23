In the business world, modern organizations conduct corporate retreats on a regular basis to consider their strategic direction, review progress, and set up goals and objectives for the year. In this course you will use the same approach to organize, strategize, re-energize, and re-invigorate your career building activities. The final Capstone Project is designed as an annual retreat aimed at facilitating your ability to step back from day-to-day demands and strategically focus on gaining a competitive edge on the job market by investigating new opportunities for career growth, conducting a thorough audit of your skill-building and self-marketing strategies, and developing new ways to enhance and showcase your marketable skills. The Capstone Project will allow you to integrate concepts and tools from the entire Career Brand Management specialization to effectively manage your career brand and increase personal effectiveness.
This course is part of the Career Brand Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Skills Management
- strategy
- Personal Development
- Personal Branding
- Competence (Human Resources)
Instructors
Dr. John M. Beckem IIAssociate Professor of Finance and Management Studies
Offered by
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Career Investigation
Welcome to Career Total Fitness 4-Day Annual Retreat! Day 1 will begin with some housekeeping announcements. Then, you'll be greeted by a special guest with a brief keynote talk followed by two lectures. One lecture, called "Connecting the dots", will provide a knowledge map for the entire specialization. The other lecture will introduce the first assignment, a thorough career investigation. Your instructors are Amy Giaculli, Val Chukhlomin and John Beckem.
Self-Audit
Welcome to Day 2! The day will begin with a review of the Self-Management Information System followed by two lectures. One lecture will explain how to maximize benefits of peer reviews for career brand management. The other lecture will introduce the second assignment focused on creating mind-blowing digital artifacts. Your instructors are Amy Giaculli, Val Chukhlomin and Michele Forte.
Strategic Planning
Welcome to Day 3! The day will begin with a review of the Self-Coaching Toolbox followed by two lectures. The first lecture will examine approaches to sustaining self-strategy and translating it into daily routines. The other lecture will introduce the third assignment devoted to developing breathtaking communication strategies. Your instructors are Amy Giaculli, Val Chukhlomin and John Beckem.
Field Experience and Reflection
The annual retreat is almost over, but there are some outstanding learning activities to complete. One lecture called "So what?" provides guidance for self-reflection. Another lecture will introduce field experiences for the next year ("homework"). We will ask you to plan ahead your career branding activities and prepare a brief report as the fourth (and final) assignment in this course. In the end please take a few minutes to complete the end-of-the-course survey. There is also a bonus exercise; you may find it useful to share your unique career branding experiences with other learners and us by recording a brief video (see instructions in the "How to Contribute" video). Finally, we are planning to arrange a live round table to answer your questions. Your instructors are Amy Giaculli, Val Chukhlomin and Michele Forte.
About the Career Brand Management Specialization
In the business world, smart organizations use branding and strategic management techniques to differentiate themselves from their competition and to achieve a competitive advantage. In this Specialization, you will learn how to use proven brand management methods and tools for individual career development in competitive job environments. You will gain knowledge and analytical skills for career self-management and learn techniques for career brand building. You will create a robust self-management information system that will help you self-organize and increase your human capital by building high demand employability skills. During each week of the Specialization, you will be practicing various career branding techniques in your custom-built, individual Career Development Lab. The final Capstone Project is designed as a training facility where you will create your evidence-based portfolios, professional development plans, personal self-marketing and branding strategies, presentations, and public profiles.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.