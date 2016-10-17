In this course, you will learn how to use strategic marketing and personal branding techniques for designing, enhancing, and promoting your professional image. Acting as "your own Chief Executive Officer" (P. Drucker), you will learn how to use relationship and network marketing and impression management to showcase your skills to prospective employers, colleagues, supervisors, and other interested parties. This course will help you to:
Dr. John M. Beckem IIAssociate Professor of Finance and Management Studies
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Marketing and Branding The Skilled Self
Welcome to Week 1! The introductory module takes you through all stages of developing and strengthening the emotional component of your career brand. In this week, you will learn how to use strategic marketing models and techniques for designing and enhancing your professional image. You’ll continue exercising in Career Development Lab and learn how to develop an effective tool (“The Showcaser”) for gathering and organizing artifacts of your mastery in performing critical tasks in your chosen field and then communicating them to target audiences. You will also develop a realistic brand management metric (“The Career Brand Equity Builder”) and learn how to use it for self-marketing and personal branding.
Self-Marketing Strategies and Tactics
Welcome to Week 2! In this week, you will learn how to use marketing communication strategies, such as advertising, promotion, public relations, and direct marketing, for self-marketing. You will implement strategic marketing planning for individual career development and engage in creating your own strategic self-marketing plan and develop strategies for communicating it to perspective employers. You’ll also examine how to create and use digital artifacts to demonstrate your level of proficiency in performing critical tasks related to a particular job. As a result, you’ll enhance your ability to showcase your mastery in performing required soft skills to prospective employers and other interested parties. Your instructor for this week is John Beckem.
Personal Branding Strategies and Tactics
Welcome to Week 3! In this week, you will obtain a more complete understanding of personal branding, engage in creating an effective and unique personal brand, and plan steps and strategies for strategic personal branding. You’ll understand how building a professional image contributes to developing a strong career brand and devise strategies for managing professional reputation and develop an improved understanding of impression management. In addition, you’ll learn how to create personal branding statements and integrate social networking into your career branding. Your instructor for this week is Michele Forte.
Welcome to Week 4! In this week, you will watch the Course Review video, where we summarize what you have learned throughout the course and entire specialization. You will also take the end-of-the-course survey and the final quiz. You instructors for this week are Amy Giaculli and Val Chukhlomin.
Excellent course. I liked the content and instructors. Good strategic advice on managing your personal brand from a career development perspective.
very informative and easy to follow, lots of new techniques that should help me on my way.
This course gives you confidence to brand yourself and opens you up to many self marketing strategies
It's a really decent course and manages to touch upon some of the more complex ideas behind branding.
In the business world, smart organizations use branding and strategic management techniques to differentiate themselves from their competition and to achieve a competitive advantage. In this Specialization, you will learn how to use proven brand management methods and tools for individual career development in competitive job environments. You will gain knowledge and analytical skills for career self-management and learn techniques for career brand building. You will create a robust self-management information system that will help you self-organize and increase your human capital by building high demand employability skills. During each week of the Specialization, you will be practicing various career branding techniques in your custom-built, individual Career Development Lab. The final Capstone Project is designed as a training facility where you will create your evidence-based portfolios, professional development plans, personal self-marketing and branding strategies, presentations, and public profiles.
