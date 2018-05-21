Chevron Left
In this course, you will learn how to use strategic marketing and personal branding techniques for designing, enhancing, and promoting your professional image. Acting as "your own Chief Executive Officer" (P. Drucker), you will learn how to use relationship and network marketing and impression management to showcase your skills to prospective employers, colleagues, supervisors, and other interested parties. This course will help you to: - Recognize the importance of marketing orientation and career brand building for your career development; use marketing communication strategies for your self-marketing; - Implement strategic marketing planning for your career development and engage in creating your own strategic self-marketing plan; - Devise strategies for managing your professional reputation; begin creating your personal brand, and plan steps for strategic personal branding; - Create personal branding statements, and integrate social networking into your career branding; - Refine your self-management information system to systematically collect and analyze self-marketing and personal branding related data, select appropriate tools and apply them for a thorough, accurate, evidence-based and data driven self-assessment of your self-marketing and personal branding skills; - Develop and implement an effective instrument for displaying your artifacts and monitoring your marketing communications strategies ("The Showcaser") and a realistic performance metric for evaluating your career brand building activities ("The Career Brand Equity Builder")....

NL

Oct 9, 2020

Recommended for students who want to go for a job interview. An insightful course filled with lots of questions to ponder upon and ask yourself that you never have thought of! Brilliant!

NB

Nov 2, 2019

Excellent course. I liked the content and instructors. Good strategic advice on managing your personal brand from a career development perspective.

By Alexa A

May 21, 2018

This is a really helpful course especially for those who aren't in the field of Marketing or Branding. It will help them understand marketing strategies at a simplified level in order to apply them for Self-Marketing purposes. For marketing professionals on the other hand this is a great way to re-purpose your already tried and tested skills at marketing and applying them to one's self. Over all the concepts and tools shared in this course are useful to anyone seeking a job or trying to position themselves in a certain industry. I highly recommend it to fresh graduates, young professionals and even seasoned professionals as a form of re-assessment / revamping.

By JUNYOUNGYOO

Mar 4, 2019

a few reviewers. I paid 3 times and cannot proceed with 4th course due to no reviewers. please help.

By Rashmi G R

Apr 15, 2020

This course gives you confidence to brand yourself and opens you up to many self marketing strategies

By Wale A

May 5, 2020

The course was very thorough and profoundly impactful.

By ERICK F V M

Aug 2, 2016

Short of content and engagement

By Anthony C

Oct 4, 2016

Too many obvious things.

By Deepthi T

Feb 3, 2021

The course provides good insights into advantages and necessity of managing one's human brand beyond just applying for jobs. The speakers did a great job at being very comprehensive and indeed managed their brand very cleverly. The videos drew my attention to the importance of impression management both at work place and at home. It really improves our visibility and other's respect for us.

Thank You to the speakers and Coursera. Will definitely recommend this course to my colleagues and friends.

By NATALIE C T L

Oct 10, 2020

Recommended for students who want to go for a job interview. An insightful course filled with lots of questions to ponder upon and ask yourself that you never have thought of! Brilliant!

By Neil B

Nov 3, 2019

Excellent course. I liked the content and instructors. Good strategic advice on managing your personal brand from a career development perspective.

By Momma-Amie R

Oct 18, 2016

very informative and easy to follow, lots of new techniques that should help me on my way.

By Mona A A

Jun 22, 2021

good

By Elisabeth N

Jun 14, 2016

This course has been beneficial so far and I love the videos. The instructors are able to get their point across using layman terms, which is helpful.

By Vasilis S

Nov 4, 2019

A great course from a great University! Thank you so much!

By Sujai S

Jul 18, 2019

Course content is good in a way viewers can e

By Sagi S

Oct 20, 2018

Awesome! An eye opener to career development.

By Jorge L G

Dec 17, 2019

Very good aknowledge that helps to improve

By Barton l M

May 13, 2020

Strategic to My Personal Brand Thank You

By Marwa A M M

Feb 13, 2019

I like it so much. it helps me a lot

By Mohammad M R

Jun 26, 2018

Its an excellent course so far

By Jeremiah A

Oct 3, 2021

Extremely Impactful!!!

By nathali b

May 19, 2020

great course! loved it

By Valentina M H

Oct 28, 2021

A​wesome! To practice

By UMER F (

Jul 16, 2019

Excellent Course

By MYNUL I

Nov 13, 2020

wow at last

By GAURAV B

Jul 11, 2020

AWESOME

