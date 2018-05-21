NL
Oct 9, 2020
Recommended for students who want to go for a job interview. An insightful course filled with lots of questions to ponder upon and ask yourself that you never have thought of! Brilliant!
NB
Nov 2, 2019
Excellent course. I liked the content and instructors. Good strategic advice on managing your personal brand from a career development perspective.
By Alexa A•
May 21, 2018
This is a really helpful course especially for those who aren't in the field of Marketing or Branding. It will help them understand marketing strategies at a simplified level in order to apply them for Self-Marketing purposes. For marketing professionals on the other hand this is a great way to re-purpose your already tried and tested skills at marketing and applying them to one's self. Over all the concepts and tools shared in this course are useful to anyone seeking a job or trying to position themselves in a certain industry. I highly recommend it to fresh graduates, young professionals and even seasoned professionals as a form of re-assessment / revamping.
By JUNYOUNGYOO•
Mar 4, 2019
a few reviewers. I paid 3 times and cannot proceed with 4th course due to no reviewers. please help.
By Rashmi G R•
Apr 15, 2020
This course gives you confidence to brand yourself and opens you up to many self marketing strategies
By Wale A•
May 5, 2020
The course was very thorough and profoundly impactful.
By ERICK F V M•
Aug 2, 2016
Short of content and engagement
By Anthony C•
Oct 4, 2016
Too many obvious things.
By Deepthi T•
Feb 3, 2021
The course provides good insights into advantages and necessity of managing one's human brand beyond just applying for jobs. The speakers did a great job at being very comprehensive and indeed managed their brand very cleverly. The videos drew my attention to the importance of impression management both at work place and at home. It really improves our visibility and other's respect for us.
Thank You to the speakers and Coursera. Will definitely recommend this course to my colleagues and friends.
By NATALIE C T L•
Oct 10, 2020
By Neil B•
Nov 3, 2019
By Momma-Amie R•
Oct 18, 2016
very informative and easy to follow, lots of new techniques that should help me on my way.
By Mona A A•
Jun 22, 2021
good
By Elisabeth N•
Jun 14, 2016
This course has been beneficial so far and I love the videos. The instructors are able to get their point across using layman terms, which is helpful.
By Vasilis S•
Nov 4, 2019
A great course from a great University! Thank you so much!
By Sujai S•
Jul 18, 2019
Course content is good in a way viewers can e
By Sagi S•
Oct 20, 2018
Awesome! An eye opener to career development.
By Jorge L G•
Dec 17, 2019
Very good aknowledge that helps to improve
By Barton l M•
May 13, 2020
Strategic to My Personal Brand Thank You
By Marwa A M M•
Feb 13, 2019
I like it so much. it helps me a lot
By Mohammad M R•
Jun 26, 2018
Its an excellent course so far
By Jeremiah A•
Oct 3, 2021
Extremely Impactful!!!
By nathali b•
May 19, 2020
great course! loved it
By Valentina M H•
Oct 28, 2021
Awesome! To practice
By UMER F (•
Jul 16, 2019
Excellent Course
By MYNUL I•
Nov 13, 2020
wow at last
By GAURAV B•
Jul 11, 2020
AWESOME