Though the concept of personal branding isn't new, questions remain about how to create one and, more importantly, what it means to maintain and inhabit that brand.
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
The goal of this module is to help you gain an understanding of the basic purpose, benefits, and responsibilities of branding, and to begin the process of defining your values, gifts, and goals. If you have questions, don't hesitate to get in touch: Kimberley@virginia.edu; @KR_Barker (Twitter).
Like any other construction project, infrastructure is absolutely key to the successful creation of your brand. In this module, we'll discuss key elements including authenticity, your mission statement, and why you should incorporate your photo into your brand.
Your Brand & Social Media. When it comes to social media platforms, you have lots of choices. At the end of this lesson, you will have identified three platforms that best fit your brand. Questions? Don't hesitate to get in touch: Kimberley@virginia.edu; KR_Barker@virginia.edu
This module focuses on the pros and cons (and nuts and bolts) of creating a maintenance plan for your brand.
Excellent course! The course made me think about how I should brand myself in the digital economy and which social media platforms would be best suited for me and my business. Thanks very much!
It was my first time to learn about personal branding so it was really beneficial and I enjoyed the course, the instructor and her nice way, the content was to the point.. thank you so much:)
This course was very useful to promote me as a brand , with an emphisis to utilize the social media for it. I like this imaginative course as a timely innovative one , and will recommend to friends .
It is a really helpful course to learn about personal branding which an important aspect in our modern world. I highly recommend this course. And the tutor Kimberly is awesome and teaches really well.
