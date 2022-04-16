About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Personal Branding
  • Social Media
  • Management
  • Brand Management

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(35,944 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

An Overview of Personal Branding

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Building your Brand's Infrastructure

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Establishing Your Brand's Digital Home: A Guide to Claiming Your Parts of the Web

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

13 minutes to complete

Creating your Brand's Maintenance Plan

13 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min)

