Kimberley R. Barker, MLIS, is the University of Virginia’s Claude Moore Health Sciences Library’s Digital Initiatives Librarian (a title that, while not as cool as Jedi master or pirate queen, is still pretty exciting). After receiving her Master’s of Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina in 1999, she went on to work at various libraries, creating innovative outreach programs. Along the way, Barker came to see technology as Muggle magic, becoming utterly fascinated both by it and its possibilities for effecting positive change. Specializing in the areas of emerging and mobile technologies, reputation management, and digital identity, and their possible impacts on work and life, Barker strives to educate and inform through classes, consults, social media, podcasts, and publication. In addition to serving as Chair for the Medical Library Association’s Technology Advisory Committee, Barker chairs the Technology Program Advisory Committee for the National Network of Libraries of Medicine, (Southeastern/Atlantic Region) and is a member of JMLA's Virtual Projects Committee. If you are interested in her consulting services, you can learn more at www.KimberleyRBarker.com In her off-time, Barker, her husband, and their seven-year-old are working on a musical based on The Hobbit, with one horribly discordant, yet surprisingly peppy, song written (the extremely loud, “I Wanna Live in Hobbiton (I’m Shire that’s What I Want)”. They await calls from either Broadway or their local police department.