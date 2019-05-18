OS
Jun 22, 2021
This course helps to identify the best way for you to create your own branding, from understand your personality to creating your own mission statement and how to engage your audience on social media.
SI
Aug 29, 2020
Understanding and application of Personal Branding with the fundamental skills to build leadership skills in the personal branding success in business is very important in today's E-network business.
By Amanda B•
May 18, 2019
I am disappointed with the course. The teacher is very energetic and cheerful but the content is too basic and simple, i don't fell I'm learning much, you can find better videos and articles online.
By Manon V•
Jun 20, 2018
I'm quite disappointed with the course because it was way too broad and general. No hard data, strategy, analytics to help us understand the inner working of digital marketing. No talks about SEO, ROI or Google Analytics, but instead lectures about how to use twitter and set up a google alert to our name. Some inspiring stuff too though (the board of directions, the 3 words defining our business and the mission statement) but again, very simple unfortunately. It could have been good to dig deeper into every topics! Over all, I feel like I did not learn anything, even though the teacher seems nice and smiling, so it was still nice to watch the course !
By David R•
Jul 29, 2017
Nearly useless course that shouldn't even be a course. Most of what the teacher communicates is commonsense. Clearly, there is not enough rigor, depth of research, or material here to constitute a course. Don't waste your time.
By Joanna G•
Apr 6, 2020
I was very hopeful about this course and the topic is extremely interesting for me. Unfortunately taking this course in 2020 is not useful at all. The videos were filmed in 2015 so most of the provided information, tips, and additional resources are now outdated. Maybe for someone that has completely no idea about personal branding the materials from week 1 can be helpful. I definitely do not recommend using tips provided about social media - trends, behaviors, etc. have completely changed since videos in this course were filmed and won't work nowadays. I would suggest the author to update the information, maybe change the contents a bit, maybe make a comparison how it was then and how it is now.
By Bill T•
Apr 15, 2018
Totally useless, you can assume all this knowlegde. Just basic info that you can find anywhere online.
By Una P G•
Dec 3, 2017
Honestly it was too wishy washy, nothing was actually taught.
By Marie-Laure P•
May 5, 2019
I like the course setting the basic on personal branding. I would have loved to see a class on more strategies of the personal branding. For what I will use it for, it is totally useful.
Thank you very much.
Marie-Laure
By Ancuta B•
Mar 7, 2017
Very poor quality...The "teacher" is talking and talking without saying anything concrete or giving some tools or practical suggestions.
By Jolene U•
May 21, 2019
This course has really been helpful and made you think quite a bit about what you are doing and why you wanted to do that in the first place. I would recommend this course especially for entrepreneurs just starting out their business.
By Muhammad A M•
Sep 11, 2018
An amazing stuff to address lot of the confusions related to personal attitude towards different things in this era of digital presence. Enroll if you really want to a lifelong learning experience!
By Cynthia E H•
Apr 13, 2020
Course material was very helpful and beneficial. The instructor brings enthusiasm to the course and transmits the message very smoothly. I learnt a lot from this course! Thank you for everything.
By Neža V•
Jan 12, 2016
The first course I was really dissappointed with. It came of as very subjective, unscientific and I could not take it seriously. Coursera usually has more credible courses.
By Hristo G P•
Apr 29, 2017
This was not really a course, but a person talking in front of camera some jibber jabber and not much to learn from these talks at all. If this was a way for Kimberley to increase her brand presence it did not go well. Talks were short with no real matter in them fill with jokes just to make time with them. I am sorry I did wait until the last lecture hoping that something will come out of it.
By Sachin c•
Aug 2, 2019
very nice
By Md. N H•
Apr 21, 2020
Thank you, mam, for such a wonderful lecture. I will be trying to follow all of the advice. By the way in the lecture, I am trying to copy your communication style. And it's an amazing time for me.
By Charlotte D•
Feb 11, 2016
An engaging instructor, but I was hoping for something a little more in-depth, with more rounded guidance for personal brand development.
By Daniel T•
Feb 5, 2019
This course starts out well with some good basics on personal branding but once it moves into social media from the second week on wards the content is too old and out of date to be meaningful.
I was hoping that the course would contain ideas and information that were almost timeless but that is not the case.
By Ahmed H T•
Jul 1, 2020
the lecturer was unprofessional, audio and video quality were so bad.
the program was very unstructured.
there are many useless info and the presenter waste the short video time on personal things as admiring the place she is sitting at.!
i'm glad that i didn't buy the certificate for that course.
By Jaspreet S C•
Mar 30, 2020
A well design course to understand and develop your personality. To polish your branding skills and prepare yourself for new tends in the market which helps to make you stand out of the crowd!!
By Donovan P•
Feb 18, 2016
Excellent course! The course made me think about how I should brand myself in the digital economy and which social media platforms would be best suited for me and my business. Thanks very much!
By Turhan A G•
Feb 24, 2019
I think everything in this course could be explained in a simple 10 minutes video. Instructor is committed I will give credit for that. But some topics were explained way longer then they should be. Quizzes were a joke and I don’t think I would ever spend 40$ on a course which I believe is too easy because of the quizzes. Where is the challenge, dedication? If I put this course certification on my LinkedIn profile, anyone who checks this course will see that it is too easy to earn a certification therefore it is not valid at all because it doesn’t guarantee that I know Personal Branding since quizzes and topics are way simplified.
By Abiral R B C•
Aug 13, 2020
I really had very high hopes from a course associated with University of Virginia. But being honest with myself, I give this course only 1-star!!!
This was not really a course. I didn’t learn much. Most of the contents are very, very and very basic things and simply about common sense.
I recommend this course only for somebody who has total free time and is completely new (who doesn’t know anything) about the concepts presented in the course.
By Jaima S•
Oct 21, 2017
This was very basic and should be offered for free. Learning about LinkedIn would be more relevant than Twitter, especially in the state of Twitter at the moment. Regardless, very easy to follow and entertaining to listen to the instructor.
By Aurora V•
Aug 26, 2019
Thank you for sharing with us all this information,
I love it!
By Amanda N•
Apr 30, 2019
Very helpful! The exercises and the links add a lot!