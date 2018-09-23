About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Bulguksa

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Sci-Tech in the Silla Cultural Heritage: Cheomseongdae

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Poseokjeong

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Seokguram Grotto

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)

