Archaeoastronomy is the “science of stars and stones”. It is an interdisciplinary science in between architecture, archaeology, and astronomy. It studies the relationships between the ancient monuments and the sky, in order to gain a better understanding of the ideas of the architects of the past and of their religious and symbolic world. The course provides the first complete, easy introduction to this fascinating discipline.
ArchaeoastronomyPolitecnico di Milano
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
25%
25%
25%
Learner Career Outcomes
25%
25%
25%
Offered by
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
In this week we shall learn the basic tools which are needed for studying Archaeoastronomy. Essentially, this means learning Astronomy with the naked eye, since the ancients did not have telescopes, and becoming acquainted with a simple instrument - the magnetic compass - and amazing softwares: virtual globes and digital planetariums.
Week 2
The core of the course: understanding how astronomy, religion, and the management of power were connected in ancient cultures, and the way in which these connections are reflected in architecture and landscape since the Neolithic. At the end of the week we shall thus visit the places where Archaeoastronomy was born: Stonehenge and Newgrange.
Week 3
An archaeoastronomical tour in a wonderful land: Egypt of the Pharaohs. We shall visit Khufu's (Cheops) Great Pyramid and assist to the spectacular hierophany which occurs every year at Giza at the summer solstice. Then, we shall move to the huge temple of Karnak at the winter solstice, to finally encounter the "heretic" king Akhenaten and the astronomy-related project of his new capital.
Week 4
An introduction to pre-Columbian Archaeoastronomy, with key topics such as the Maya Calendar, the role of astronomy in Maya architecture, and the sacred space of the Incas at Cusco and Macchu Picchu.
Reviews
- 5 stars65.32%
- 4 stars26.45%
- 3 stars6.40%
- 2 stars1.47%
- 1 star0.32%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ARCHAEOASTRONOMY
It is a wonderful course. Easy with short videos. You get to know about why the archaeology was created and what stellar or solar phenomenon can we perceive through those.
Helpful in achieving a good basic understanding of the technical aspects of astronomy and as a good general introduction to the study of archaeoastronomy. Clearly presented and well illustrated.
Amazingly made MOOC. Perhaps it feels a bit short in comparison to some of the others, but the material is well presented and the suggested readings give plenty of opportunity for further learning.
This course has lots of good information with an interesting instructor. The integration of visual images and stories with the astronomy and archaeology data is well done.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.