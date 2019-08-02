DG
Nov 27, 2021
I really enjoyed this archaeoastronomy course. Professor Magli demonstrated outstanding knowledge of the subject, and was so generous in sharing his expertise through videos of worldwide locations.
Mar 2, 2019
Amazingly made MOOC. Perhaps it feels a bit short in comparison to some of the others, but the material is well presented and the suggested readings give plenty of opportunity for further learning.
Aug 2, 2019
The content was well delivered for the first 5 weeks. The tests, however, often did not relate well to the content discussed, and often could not be completed given the information contained within the course, and the student is left guessing rather than knowing. The week 6 material contained more content then all 5 weeks combined, and it was all reading, and no video. Often topics (and mathematics) were introduced without context, and variables were introduced without being defined (such as "i" for inclination). I have an astrophysics background, and I found the test at the end of week 6 nearly impossible, even though it was material in my own field of study.
Apr 30, 2018
The course material doesn't take the student along. It assumes that the student is familiar with many advanced concepts and does not make an attempt to satisfactorily teach basic concepts.
Sep 16, 2019
It is a great course. I have enjoyed each of the segments covering many more ancient sites than I have known about in the past and explaining the ones I did know about in much greater depth.
Jul 22, 2017
For me this course did not provide what I was looking for. Thus, as far as I'm concerned this course did not reach its full potential, meaning it neither truly teaches astronomy nor archaeology. Instead, it simply discusses a number of astronomical features to be found at archaeological sites. Though it does introduce a number of the astronomical terms I had hoped to learn, it does so in an unstructured and unguided way. As such, this course might be a good bridge between archaeology and astronomy, it the latter is already known, as well as a good way demystify some of the aspects surrounding archaeoastronomy (or astronomical features of archaeological contexts), but does not live up to the task of introducing the novice into the subject.
Sep 25, 2019
A really interesting course, both wide-ranging and detailed. I found some of the astronomical data hard to get my head around, but still thoroughly enjoyed the course - thank you!
Apr 18, 2020
The course is well organized in the first few weeks of content, The section on Egypt, Maya, and Inca was great. However, the content quality drops significantly right from the Asia section. Here are a few complaints or points of improvement.
1) concepts in week 1 explained poorly, I am familiar with the basics of astronomy but those videos did nothing but confuse me.
2) quizzes... I seen so many reviews mentioning this, quiz content from several sections are not elaborated in the lessons, a huge gap of information in between.
3) the part on Asia could be much richer and much more interesting
4) the greek and roman part is complicated yet poorly explained, compare to the egyptian part and you will see what I mean.
5) the last reading section is just inconsistent with the rest of the course in terms of relevance and difficulty.
I finish this course in one sitting and enjoyed most of it as it opens a new world and perspective.
but I have to say, it could have been much better.
Dec 20, 2019
Very good course. It would be even better if you attached readings on the topics, especially on position astronomy which I think is very superficial and sometimes these aspects are not understood in the classes.
Nov 10, 2017
It was a very interesting course, and had addressed the subject matter in an organized manner. It was challenging at times, but maintained my interest throughout the course.
Jan 13, 2019
Excellent Course Outline and easy to understand content, Prof. Giulio Magli has done an excellent job to make that all information understandable to the students. Regards!
Jun 13, 2018
Insightful and super interesting, would recommend to anyone with an interest in this particular field and is a beginner.
Aug 10, 2018
Thank you very much for all the interesting lectures and reading material. I have really enjoyed the last 6 weeks and I have learned many new things. I am sure that I will continue to expand my knowledge about Aarcheoastronomy. I have however one remark about the quiz questions. Despite the fact that the level of the questions changed from being rather difficult to really obvious, it happened a few times that the questions belonging to a specific week were not mentioned at all. Perhaps the questions could be more chronologic with the weeks and the mentioned material.
Sep 12, 2019
It changed my way to look at historical sites. I will try to deepen some of the concept and apply them to my travels with my family. for example I checked the Augustus temple in Vienna (France) and nimes (Place career) following the investigation during this summer course. One missing chapter though is the naming of the days in the calendar following the only visible planets in the sky: it would be interesting following this in the different civilisations.
May 10, 2019
Fascinating topic taught in a very engaging way! I thought the instructor was very clear, especially with all the new vocab for this subject. The review of stats and probability at the end was helpful to understand how some of the conclusions are made in this field of study. I would like added modules on Pacific and Asian astroarcheological sites too.
Mar 3, 2019
Mar 20, 2019
Fascinating course, delivered in a most engaging manner with some real challenges for those of us who find the language of mathematics a little baffling. Professor Magli pursues a well balanced perspective on what the connections between 'stars' and the stones of ancient sites might be. A quite brilliant blend of culture, religion, architecture, archaeology and astronomy - as Tina would say ' simply the best'
Nov 9, 2017
This course is approachable for everyone, regardless of their knowledge on the subject. It is very easy for people previously involved in Archaeology although it adds interesting information to what one may already know, combining it with the challenge of Astronomy (the latter not being extremely hard to follow). The lector is very enthusiastic.
Sep 11, 2018
Amazing. I've enjoyed a lot. Thank you very much! Me ha parecido muy completo e interesante. Me ha sorprendido en muchos momentos y creo que está preparado para ser fácilmente accesible por todas las explicaciones y ejemplos que da. Ya lo he recomendado a varios amigos porque creo que ayuda a cambiar la mirada. ¡Muchísimas gracias!
Nov 3, 2017
This course gave me a great insight and curiousity to do more research on the field of monumental architecture and the reasoning/power/myths behind it. I only hand a difficulty to grasp the 6th week but overall it's quite interesting subject especially when you compile it with your own research .
Jul 5, 2017
Very enjoyable, the beauty in the probable techniques and the depth of purpose that many structures were built is far more fascinating than many purported stories made up to explain such feats. A great course that really should be a must for anyone interested in ancient civilizations.
Mar 5, 2017
An interesting course both from astronomical and architectural point of view. For me as an architect and amateur astronomer it was a pleasure watching the lectures in this course and learning some new interesting facts about ancient architects-astronomers.
Oct 10, 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed this course into a fascinating aspect of science and history. There were aspects that were challenging (Mathematics/Equations as well as the lecturers thick Italian accent), but overall, I found it to be eye-opening and rewarding.
Jul 17, 2017
Gentile Professore! Grazie per il corso davvero interessantissimo di cui ho imparato tanto dell'argomento. Spero che continua a dare corsi sul sito di coursera che magari hanno anche il sottotitolo italiano. Grazie ancora e saluti dall'Ungheria.
Feb 1, 2018
The course is excellent and explanations of Giulio Magli are very clear and pedagogical.
The selected materials (photographs and drawings) are magnificent and help to understand and make content more enjoyable.
I hope a second advanced edition!!!
Sep 18, 2017
Awesome!!! Very very interesting course. A "relative" new SCIENCE. An interdisciplinary way to study the architecture and the mentality of ancient people, and not only from the antiquity but from the beginning of the human history...
Apr 4, 2019
Was great, very enjoyable
a course on this topics subsection spanning a greater length of time would be also worth participating in if it is ever offered in the future.
Thank you again and it was a wonderfully presented course.