This course is the second in a series on the discipline of Archaeology. It is intended for learners at all stages, including advanced high school, college students, or life-long learners. Basic information about Archaeology and its history are presented in the previous introductory course. This course covers scientific methods commonly used by archaeologists. The following two courses teach about forms of interpretation and contemporary social issues that archaeologists engage with.
Introduction to Archaeology : Archaeology as Science
This course is part of Introduction to Archaeology Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
33 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
Welcome to "Archaeology as Science" course! Here, we'll explore how archaeologists use scientific methods to uncover the mysteries of the past. From excavation to remote sensing, we'll dive into the tools and techniques they use to reconstruct past behaviors and understand human settlement patterns. Join us on this fascinating journey into the world of archaeology!
What's included
2 videos3 readings1 plugin
In "The Science of Living Spaces" module, we'll explore the history behind a plantation house built in the 1830s by enslaved people. Using historical documents and archaeology, we'll investigate the lives of those who lived and worked there, including the impact of the convict leasing system after emancipation. Join us to expand your knowledge of the past and honor their lives!
What's included
6 videos6 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Hey there! Are you curious about how scientists uncover clues about past environments? Ever wonder what the world looked like thousands of years ago? If you answered yes, then you're in the right place! In this module, we'll explore the fascinating science of paleoenvironments and human ecology. Discover how archaeologists use various types of materials to reconstruct past environments, from ancient sediments to human artifacts. Get ready to delve into the mysteries of the past and learn about the incredible techniques used to unravel them!
What's included
6 videos6 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
In this module, we'll explore the science of the human diet. We'll study ancient animal bones, biomolecules, and stable isotopes to understand how food has shaped our past. We'll also look at the cultural significance of food, from cooking to societal changes. As we investigate human diets, we'll find out how they relate to environmental shifts, population dynamics, and cultural evolution. We'll also discover how ancient people weathered climate change and adapted to new environments. From declines in human health associated with transitions to farming to the intricacies of daily life, the foods we eat can reveal a wealth of information about our ancestors. Finally, we'll explore how trade networks have moved plants, animals, and people across the world throughout history. So join us on this fascinating journey through the archaeology of human diets and discover how food has shaped our past and present.
What's included
6 videos7 quizzes1 peer review1 plugin
Welcome to "The Science of Landscape," where we explore how landscape archaeology and settlement studies can help us better understand our shared history. From analyzing natural resources to shedding light on dynamic relationships between sites, we'll delve into the interdisciplinary methodologies that facilitate comprehensive analyses of large-scale data sets and spatial relationships. Let's enrich our understanding of past societies and the complex networks of influence that shaped human history!
What's included
5 videos5 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Hey there! Are you fascinated by the mysteries of the past? Do you ever wonder how archaeologists can accurately determine the age of artifacts? If so, then you're in for a treat! Welcome to "The Science of Time" - a module dedicated to exploring the fascinating world of chronologies and dating techniques used by archaeologists to unravel the secrets of our ancestors. From relative dating methods, which help us determine the order of materials in a sequence, to absolute dating techniques that assign specific dates to artifacts, this module will take you on a journey through the evolution of these scientific techniques. Get ready to uncover the secrets of stratigraphy, typological sequences, and more! Join us as we dive deep into the science of time and discover the incredible stories hidden within the artifacts of the past.
What's included
6 videos7 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Hey there! It was great having you in Archaeology as Science, the second part of the Introduction to Archaeology specialization. Hope you enjoyed learning about excavation, geoarchaeology, landscape studies, dating techniques, and other kinds of research archaeologists engage in to investigate the past. Now that you know how datasets are built to record living spaces, entire landscapes, and the passing of time, it's time to take a step further. Our next course, Archaeology as Reconstruction of the Past, will be even more exciting as we learn about how archaeologists study identity through the remains of past foodways, how ancient people understood sacred spaces, and how we can learn about the transition to farming. These examples and more will be covered in the next course in the Knowing the Past series. I hope you'll join me for the next adventure in the fascinating world of archaeology!
What's included
1 video2 quizzes1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Governance and Society
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.