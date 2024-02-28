Rice University
Introduction to Archaeology: Archaeology as Activism
Rice University

Introduction to Archaeology: Archaeology as Activism

This course is part of Introduction to Archaeology Specialization

Taught in English

Molly Morgan

Instructor: Molly Morgan

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

February 2024

There are 6 modules in this course

Hey there! Are you curious about how archaeologists can use their research to make a positive impact on communities? If so, then our fourth course in the "Introduction to Archaeology" called "Archaeology as Activism" is perfect for you! 💡 In this course, we'll explore how archaeologists work alongside communities and other groups to improve the lives of people around the world. 🌍 You'll learn about the tools and knowledge archaeologists use to conduct research that positively impacts modern communities. 🔍 So, come join us and discover how archaeology can be a powerful force for change in the world today! 🌟

Hey there! Let's explore Activism as Archaeology, where every dig site tells a story that's not just ancient history but deeply intertwined with the present. In this module, we'll explore how archaeology isn't just about uncovering artifacts; it's about understanding the social, cultural, and political contexts that shape our past and present. We will also learn to be not just passive observers of the past but active agents of change! By using archaeology as a tool for justice, we're challenging the structures of racial injustice and building a practice rooted in anti-racism. Let's unearth the past, confront the present, and shape a better future together!

Hey there! Are you interested in learning how past environmental systems can help us better understand our world today? Our study topic will delve into the fascinating realm of applied environmental archaeology, where we explore how archaeology research can inform current concerns about landscapes and climate change. Join us to discover how information about dynamic environments can be relevant and valuable for present people and explore culturally meaningful landscapes through the lens of historical research. Let's dive in!

Hey there! Have you ever wondered about the cultural heritage of our world?🏛️ These are the remnants of our ancestors' unique traditions, the tangible pieces of history that connect us to our shared past and must be safeguarded for generations to come. Archaeologists work with cultural heritage specialists, museum experts, public history professionals, and community groups to preserve our heritage for the future. Together, we can weave together the stories of the past, celebrate our diverse heritage, and ensure that these invaluable pieces of history remain intact for future explorers. 💼

Get ready to unlock the secrets of time in archaeology! ⏳ In this module, we'll dive deep into the fascinating world of chronology – the backbone of archaeological understanding. 🕰️ So, why is chronology so crucial? If we want to understand how and why human societies changed over time, we need to know when things happened! That's where archaeologists come in, using various techniques to construct chronologies that help us order artifacts, sites, and events in time. From relative dating techniques like stratigraphy to absolute methods such as radiocarbon dating, we'll dive into archaeologists' tools to piece together the timeline of human history. Join us as we uncover the inner workings of these methods, their data, and potential limitations. 🌟🔍

Congratulations on completing the fourth and final course in the Introduction to Archaeology specialization! 🎉 You have journeyed through an incredible specialization, delving deep into the fascinating world of archaeology from start to finish. 🌟 Throughout this course, we have honed our archaeological skills and reflected on the significance of our work in today's world. By embracing an ethical framework and striving to make positive impacts with our research, we have embraced the true essence of archaeology as a force for good. 💫 Whether you followed the specialization from the beginning or just joined us for this final chapter, your dedication to exploring the depths of archaeology is commendable. 🌍 Thank you for participating in this incredible past, present, and future exploration.

Instructor

Molly Morgan
Rice University
4 Courses230 learners

Rice University

