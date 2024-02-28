This course is an introduction to a series on the discipline of Archaeology. It is intended for learners at all stages, including advanced high school, college students, or life-long learners. Basic information about Archaeology and its history are presented in this course, while the following three courses cover scientific methods, forms of interpretation, and contemporary social issues that archaeologists engage with.
Introduction to Archaeology: Knowing The Past
This course is part of Introduction to Archaeology Specialization
Taught in English
February 2024
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Introduction to Knowing The Past! Learn from experienced archaeologists about the science behind archaeological research and the tools used to interpret the past. Discover how archaeology contributes to our understanding of the world today. By the end of the course, you'll have a solid foundation in the principles of archaeology. Join us on this exciting journey through the fascinating world of archaeology!
What's included
2 videos3 readings1 peer review1 plugin
Hey there! Are you curious about how we learn about the past? In this course, you'll meet archaeologists from all over the world and learn how they use scientific techniques to help us draw conclusions about what life was like for people in the past. We will also Learn about Archaeology's role in Anthropology, past approaches, and more. Come join us on this exciting journey!
What's included
7 videos7 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Knowing the Past, Rice University's the Overview! In this module, we'll provide important general background information on archaeology and help you get set up for success as you move through the following three courses. These courses cover Archaeology as Science, Archaeology as Reconstruction of the Past, and Archaeology as Activism. While we recommend taking them in order, you have the option to take them individually. By the end of the series, you'll have a comprehensive overview of what archaeology is today, and we'll provide you with resources to help you navigate the rest of the series. Let's get started!
What's included
4 videos5 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Hello there! The Final Dig ⛏️ is the last module of each course, where you get to put all of your skills and knowledge into practice. It includes a discussion, a final assessment, a graded Peer Review self-evaluation, and a closing video. It's a moment of truth and an excellent opportunity to showcase your learning. You've done a fantastic job so far, and I'm sure you'll do great on the Final Dig ⛏️!
What's included
1 video2 quizzes1 peer review
