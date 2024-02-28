This specialization is intended for a broad audience seeking to learn about the field of archaeology. Through this four-course specialization, you will learn scientific methods, concepts, and models for interpretation, as well as the broader impact of archaeology, which will give you first-hand knowledge of archaeology's most exciting contemporary debates.
Applied Learning Project
Learners create a project that offers comprehensive coverage of an archaeological site, including its cultural history, prominent archaeologists, scientific methods, interpretations, and impact of results. Learners have the option to design the final product using Google Slides, Padlet, or video. This project involves open-inquiry learning and caters to learners' skills and design preferences.