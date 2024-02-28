Rice University
Introduction to Archaeology Specialization
Rice University

Introduction to Archaeology Specialization

Learn What it Means to be an Archaeologist . Master key archaeological concepts and study examples of groundbreaking archaeological projects and approaches.

Taught in English

Molly Morgan

Instructor: Molly Morgan

Specialization - 4 course series

Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

February 2024

Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Introduction to Archaeology: Knowing The Past

Course 1

Course 112 hours

What you'll learn

Introduction to Archaeology : Archaeology as Science

Course 2

Course 218 hours

What you'll learn

Introduction to Archaeology: Reconstruction of The Past

Course 3

Course 316 hours

What you'll learn

Introduction to Archaeology: Archaeology as Activism

Course 4

Course 415 hours

What you'll learn

Instructor

Molly Morgan
Rice University
4 Courses246 learners

Rice University

