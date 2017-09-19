About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 43 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Solar Systems
  • Chemistry
  • Theory Of Relativity
  • Astrobiology
University of Arizona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Science and History

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 194 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Night Sky

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Tools of Astronomy

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 129 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

