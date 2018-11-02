AM
Mar 12, 2021
I really enjoyed working through the modules of this course. The material was interesting and enlightening. The self-paced format worked well for me and I will look for similar courses going forward.
WB
Dec 14, 2020
By Taras Z•
Nov 2, 2018
It is really very interesting course which doesn't require any special knowledge in physics or math. Here you will not find lot of math formulas. Everything is well structured with support of slide and text book. But the main thing which I liked here - is tasks with writing assignments. In order to prepare my answers for related prompts I was forced to read additional materials, re-read text book from the course and review slides from presentation again. When I was trying to formulate my own ideas and understanding about learned material I realized that my understanding about specific topic much more increased! So I got a lot of benefits in sense of understanding from such type of tasks.
After finishing this course I realized that I would like to go further in astrophysics and should find some next course (maybe with bigger involvement of math etc) and start thinking about buying own amateur telescope :)
By kyle v•
Feb 10, 2019
This class is very informative, but I am curious as to the astronomical discoveries that are happening now or what has progressed since the videos were first made, though I know it is quite difficult for the classes to be updated due to the time consumption it would take.
Also, there is language used throughout that holds a background in physics and other astronomy-linked fields that I had no prior knowledge of and the course does not delve into those fields and it is expected to be known by the student, which is fine, but I would recommend taking other classes that are kin to this field of study to really get a complete grasp of it's universe.
Peer graded writing assignments are a great way to get students involved and takes that time consuming grading process away from the busy professor, but I do think that some of the students taking this course are not looking at what the correct answers are that are given by the professor, for what the professor is looking for, and instead is grading to what they are looking for. There were many times when I had the information that the professor was looking for, but other students thought it was not good enough.
It is all subjective I suppose. This is just my reflection of the course. I am grateful that this sort of thing exists, and that anyone, for free, can continue to learn on a multitude of subjects.
By Valentin P•
Dec 13, 2016
This is a really good course for learning all the amazing things in our universe. My favorite part is the opportunity to pose questions directly to Professor Impey on the YouTube Q&A sessions.
By Unnat A•
Jun 27, 2019
Amazing introductory course and covers wide variety of topics ranging from history, to astronomy to astrobiology. Really great of amateur astronomers and for anyone who is remotely interested in it.
By Balaji K•
Feb 5, 2019
I am thrilled to have taken this course. It was all that I expected and more. And Professor Christopher David (Chris) Impey is outstanding in his delivery and dissemination of knowledge. If Dr.Neil deGrasse Tyson is a rock star; then Prof Impey is solid rock!
I am forever indebted to Prof Impey and the University of Arizona for providing me this opportunity to sharpen my knowledge of the cosmos using the science of Astrophysics.
I am a 61 year old retired non scientist, but I have always been spiritual – and for me spirituality does not come from mystic revelations but rational scientific evidence – and this subject of Astrophysics gives me that spiritual support to be a good rational agnostic human.
Thank you again. I wish you would give me a certificate that I could hang on the wall of my study!
By Mark v d S•
Mar 4, 2019
Nice course! very comprehensive. I do however recommend reading the script for a large part of the videos to save time. I appreciate Professor Impey's enthusiasm in teaching others about astronomy a lot. Thanks Professor!
By Christian R•
May 29, 2020
I was delighted to take this excellent course, the level of detail was perfect, the content very complete, Chris Impey was brilliant in the way he presented and commented on all the aspects covered.
By Karen D•
Feb 2, 2019
I love this course! One of the many reasons I recommend this course is because Prof. Chris Impey is passionate about the subjects that he covers which, in turn makes me excited to learn about them.He also goes into considerable detail while making it concise and to the point. At the beginning of every week he gives supplementary material like his well written text book chapters, which I found very helpful for the writing assignments.
By Stephen M•
Nov 19, 2018
Comprehensive Course, Intensive if your working fulltime but still managable.
It's all about the Universe and everything in it that makes it tick.
A huge amount of knowledge is digestable pieces and I came out of this course knowing a lot more than I had previously thought. Thanks to the Professor and the team, well Done.
Will there ever be a Part 2 ?
By Nicole D•
Jan 12, 2019
Brilliant course. I wish there were more courses online with Chris Impey as the lecturer. Didn't want the course to end. Great for beginner level or to brush up on knowledge. I am starting a degree in Natural Sciences (Astronomy and Planetary Sciences) this month and this course has made me look forward to it even more.
By Manjeeth R•
Aug 2, 2016
It is a very informative and systematically planned course.
By Yves J•
Apr 1, 2019
This was the most rewarding course on the topic of astronomy I've taken on coursera yet! The course is well structured so that students can follow along nicely and filled with knowledge. I learned so much by taking this course that I didn't want to take the last test because I didnt't want it to finish. Big thank you to professor Chris Impey and all the volunteers helping out on the forum, taking care of all the questions there, for providing meaningful content to our existence!!
By Bob D•
May 19, 2019
Dr. Chris Impey is an excellent teacher and his videos are comprehensive, thorough and straightforward. He easily explains astronomical concepts in an easy to understand way! Thank you for a wonderful introduction to Astronomy!!! I'm on my way to be an amateur astronomer thanks to you and your course!!!
By Stephen K W•
Dec 24, 2018
Super well done! This course has content to stretch everyone's mind about really what is 'out there'. Yet it is explained in such a way to make it understandable without being too technical. If you want to get up to speed with current astronomical thinking look no further!
By Esteban P•
May 7, 2019
Excellent course. It gives you a complete, multidisciplinary understanding of the universe, clear and detailed. I am grateful to Professor Impey and to all the people that contributed to making this course. Thank you.
By Oliver R•
Jan 25, 2019
The material is very interesting and in itself has led me to other sources to study from. The videos are clear and easy to understand and the topic is presented in a fun manner. I really enjoyed the course.
By Sehresh M•
Jul 2, 2020
By Edy G G T•
May 18, 2019
Es un curso muy interesante, abre el camino hacia nuevos aprendizajes y experiencias. Siempre me ha conquistado saber más sobre este tema y ahora tengo la oportunidad de ampliar mi conocimiento.
By Anurag R•
Jul 23, 2016
The perfect course if you want a fresh start into the field of astronomy or need a thorough revision of the important basic concepts of the field. Definitely helped me with my revision.
By Zachary C•
Mar 7, 2019
This is a great introduction to modern astronomical concepts that is accessible by anyone with some general scientific knowledge, though that isn't truly required.
By Dhyey B•
May 7, 2019
Excellent course, very professional instructors and mentors. Content well organized, diversified and properly placed.
By Aakash S B•
May 14, 2019
Great, well developed course, amazing study material along with basic yet interesting project activities.
By Jasmin S•
Nov 27, 2018
Very interesting and fun course!
By Zoe•
Aug 11, 2016
I took the survey and hopefully I can continue with this course because I enjoy learning about Astronomy .
I've taken other courses and hope that I can continue doing this . I have problems with my computer and
trying to understand the format but I will do my best because I do like to learn more about this subject.
By Janna L•
Dec 10, 2018
A helpful course to reacquaint myself with astronomy and cosmology. I especially enjoyed the citizen science components of the course.