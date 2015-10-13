This is an introductory astronomy survey class that covers our understanding of the physical universe and its major constituents, including planetary systems, stars, galaxies, black holes, quasars, larger structures, and the universe as a whole.
The Evolving UniverseCaltech
About this Course
Offered by
Caltech
Caltech is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution, where extraordinary faculty and students seek answers to complex questions, discover new knowledge, lead innovation, and transform our future. Caltech's mission is to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education. We investigate the most challenging, fundamental problems in science and technology in a singularly collegial, interdisciplinary atmosphere, while educating outstanding students to become creative members of society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Welcome to The Evolving Universe!
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Reviews
- 5 stars74.68%
- 4 stars17.24%
- 3 stars4.72%
- 2 stars1.39%
- 1 star1.94%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE EVOLVING UNIVERSE
Excellent course for beginners. just one issue: the audio is very soft and is often hard to hear even in full volume. it would be appreciated if the audio could be increased a bit
You know what, it's not that complex.... it was never that complex...... humans are missing something very basic, elemental, kinda stupid thing I guess. Humans need another stupid.
Took this professor's course in Galaxies and Cosmology which was for 2nd year physics majors. I think this course is a more general course for non-physics-majors. Excellent course!
I really enjoyed every lesson. It's an incredible and very complete course. Anyone who loves astronomy should do it. In addition, I was able to improve English, which is my second language.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.