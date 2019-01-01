S. George Djorgovski is a Professor of Astronomy at Caltech. He has worked on a number of subjects, including cosmological tests, observations of distant galaxies and their formation and evolution, fundamental properties of galaxies and their origins, distant quasars, cosmic gamma-ray bursts, gravitational lenses, globular clusters, digital sky surveys, etc. His publications include several hundred papers in professional journals and conferences, and a large number of electronic publications. In the recent years, his interests turned towards the ways in which information and computation technologies are changing the ways we do science and scholarship in general. He was one of the founders of the Virtual Observatory concept, the principal investigator of three digital sky surveys, and is currently working on the establishment of Astroinformatics, a bridge discipline between astronomy and applied computer science and information technology.