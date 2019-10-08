An introduction to modern astronomy's most important questions. The four sections of the course are Planets and Life in The Universe; The Life of Stars; Galaxies and Their Environments; The History of The Universe.
Confronting The Big Questions: Highlights of Modern AstronomyUniversity of Rochester
About this Course
Offered by
University of Rochester
The University of Rochester is one of the nation's leading private universities. Located in Rochester, N.Y., the University provides exceptional opportunities for interdisciplinary study and close collaboration with faculty through its unique cluster-based curriculum. Its College, School of Arts and Sciences, and Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences are complemented by its Eastman School of Music, Simon School of Business, Warner School of Education, Laboratory for Laser Energetics, School of Medicine and Dentistry, School of Nursing, Eastman Institute for Oral Health, and the Memorial Art Gallery.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Are we alone in the Universe?
Planets and Life in The Universe - Exoplanets searches, exoplanet census, astrobiology
How do Stars Evolve and Die?
The Life of Stars - Star formation, fusion and stellar middle age, black holes and stellar death-
What Exists Outside our Galaxy?
Galaxies and Their Environments - Galaxy types, Active Galactic Nuclei, Clusters of Clusters of Galaxies
What is the Fate of the Universe?
The History of The Universe - Why the Big Bang? A History of Time, What Happened Before the Big Bang
Reviews
- 5 stars71.65%
- 4 stars19.86%
- 3 stars4.68%
- 2 stars2.23%
- 1 star1.56%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CONFRONTING THE BIG QUESTIONS: HIGHLIGHTS OF MODERN ASTRONOMY
Great teacher! Extremely interesting lessons. The teacher was able to explain very complicated aspects in physics to non specialists audience in an intriguing manner. Thank you!
The course was very informative and helpful.But some of questions in the quizes where not in the videos and hence quizes appeared to be difficult.
Easy to follow. Anyone who is interested in Astronomy should take this course. This course is better than the course (Astronomy - Big Questions) that I took at my University.
This course was very theoretical, I was expecting a bit more data and a bit more details of the processes by which we take various measurements.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.