About this Course

4,286 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Rochester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(3,133 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Are we alone in the Universe?

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 132 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

How do Stars Evolve and Die?

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 127 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

What Exists Outside our Galaxy?

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 89 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

What is the Fate of the Universe?

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 86 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CONFRONTING THE BIG QUESTIONS: HIGHLIGHTS OF MODERN ASTRONOMY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder