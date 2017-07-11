About this Course

4,953 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,566 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Light and the Nature of Images....Plus, an Introduction to DS9

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Basic Astronomical Data and a DS9 Smorgasbord

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 109 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Stellar Evolution and White Dwarfs

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Orbits, Gravity, and Clocks in the Sky

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 113 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANALYZING THE UNIVERSE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder