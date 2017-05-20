Welcome to this Big History course! In this course, renowned scientists and scholars from the University of Amsterdam and beyond will take you on a journey from the Big Bang until today while addressing key questions in their fields. After completing this journey you will have developed a better understanding of how you and everything around you became the way they are today. You will also have gained an understanding of the underlying mechanisms that have helped shape the history of everything and how they wil help shape the future. Last but not least, you will have developed the skill to use this knowledge to put smaller subjects into a bigger perspective with the aid of the little big history approach, which can help you develop some new ideas on these smaller subjects.
Big History - From the Big Bang until TodayUniversity of Amsterdam
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Cosmic History
9 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
The History of Earth and Life
10 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Human History
15 videos (Total 139 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Wrap up
2 videos (Total 14 min)
by DVNov 10, 2021
excellent course, lectures, videos and reading - all excelent. I would love to take another course wit
by PBJun 25, 2021
Excellent course really enjoyed it and also learned a lot.
by SCMay 20, 2017
Fantastic diversity of top teachers from so many disciplines all tied together to show the Big Picture! Thank you all!
by SVMay 16, 2019
Brilliant and looking forward to a carrying forward of this big bang to future
