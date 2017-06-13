About this Course

The University of Tokyo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

From Daily Life to the Big Bang

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Birth of Elements and Higgs Boson

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 97 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Dark Matter and Anti-Matter

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Inflation and Dark Energy

8 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 216 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes

